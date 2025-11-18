Appy Pie Introduces AI Website Builder For Dutch-Speaking Users

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“We're excited to expand our AI website builder to the Dutch market, where digital entrepreneurship continues to grow quickly,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.“Our goal is to make website creation simple and accessible, giving every creator the ability to build professional websites at their own pace without coding knowledge or dependency on agencies.”"Appy Pie has launched its AI website builder for Dutch-speaking users, enabling quick, code-free website creation for businesses and individuals.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - November 18, 2025 - Appy Pie, a global no-code platform for app and website creation, today announced the launch of its AI website builder for Dutch -speaking users across the Netherlands and other regions where Dutch is widely used. The platform enables individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations to design and publish fully functional websites without coding, simply by describing their requirements in natural language.

The launch comes at a time when digital adoption in the Netherlands continues to accelerate, especially among small and mid-sized businesses seeking faster, more affordable ways to build an online presence. Many organizations still face challenges such as limited access to web developers, long project turnaround times, and rising agency costs. Appy Pie's AI website builder helps address these barriers by automating the initial creation process and giving users complete ownership of customization and updates.

Using a guided workflow, users describe the purpose of their website - such as e-commerce, services, events, or portfolios - and the platform generates layouts, content structure, navigation, and branding elements instantly. Through Appy Pie's visual editor, creators can personalize the design, add key features, and publish their sites directly. This approach gives Dutch businesses the agility to launch and refine their digital presence without relying on external technical resources.

Appy Pie's AI website builder is now available across Dutch-speaking regions, complete with localized language support and onboarding resources to help new creators get started easily. The platform offers flexible plans for individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprise teams, all accessible directly through the Appy Pie website.

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a leading global platform offering a suite of no-code, AI-powered tools, including an app builder, and website builder, to help businesses and individuals bring their ideas to reality. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customisable templates, Appy Pie empowers users to create professional-grade apps, and websites without coding expertise. Appy Pie caters to diverse needs from entrepreneurs to established enterprises by providing innovative solutions for various industries.

