Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR) Roth Capital Updates Report As Focusfactor® Beverage Expands Across U.S.

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR), a leading consumer health and wellness company and owner of the 25-year FOCUSfactor® brain-health brand, is quickly emerging as one of the most closely watched growth stories in the functional beverage sector. Following the release of its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Roth Capital Partners issued an updated analyst note reaffirming its Buy rating on the company, adjusting its price target to $7, and highlighting Synergy's“accelerating distribution footprint, strengthened balance sheet, and a setup for significant growth in 2026.”

Strong Expansion and Profitability Remains Intact

Synergy reported $8.0 million in Q3 revenues, an increase of 12% year-over-year. While results came in slightly below expectations, analysts emphasized that the company incurred up-front infrastructure and distribution costs tied to its fast-growing FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy beverage rollout-expenses expected to drive material revenue acceleration in 2026 and beyond.

The company has now achieved 11 consecutive profitable quarters, a rare feat for a consumer health company undergoing aggressive retail expansion. Roth Capital revised its financial model to reflect more conservative near-term assumptions, now projecting: Entire Roth Capital Report



FY 2026 revenue: $54.2M FY 2027 revenue: $60.6M

The report concludes that Synergy now has“the capital required to capture outsized growth opportunities in 2026.” On Monday, November 17, 2025, SNYR closed at $2.11, up modestly on lighter-than-average trading volume. Entire Roth Capital Report

Beverage Expansion Accelerates: Five New DSD Partners, Ten U.S. States Secured

Synergy announced the addition of five new Direct Store Delivery (DSD) partners, expanding FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy Ready-to-Drink (RTD) functional beverage distribution into:

. Alaska. New York. Wisconsin. Virginia. Pennsylvania

With these additions, Synergy now has DSD coverage in ten U.S. states, representing one-fifth of the country just six weeks after launch. The company continues to build toward its stated goal of a coast-to-coast DSD network, designed to support long-term national scale.

A Growing Retail Powerhouse: Major National Chains, Big-Box and Pharmacy Partners

FOCUSfactor® now enjoys placement or authorization across many of the most influential retailers in North America, including:



Costco (NASDAQ: COST)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT)

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)

BJ's (NYSE: BJ)

Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA)

Kroger (NYSE: KR)

CVS (NYSE: CVS)

PriceSmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) EG America (1,600+ convenience stores)

International expansion continues through exclusive licensing partnerships in the UAE and Turkey, with broader European and Latin American opportunities under review.

Positioned as a Prime Takeover Candidate in the Red-Hot Functional Beverage Market

With its 25-year brand legacy, growing beverage presence, category-leading pharmacist endorsements, recurring profitability, and expanding global footprint, analysts and industry watchers speculate that Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR) could become an attractive acquisition target for beverage majors aggressively investing in better-for-you functional products:



Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP)

These companies are actively seeking clean-label, science-backed functional beverages-a category FOCUSfactor® is increasingly leading.

5 Active Stocks to Watch Today: Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OLMA ), Can Fite Biofarma Ltd (NYSE: CANF ), Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ: CGTL ), Kartoon Studios, Inc (NYSE: TOON ) and Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSE )all active in intraday trading sessions.

CEO Jack Ross at NASDAQ: A Must-Watch Interview

In a recent NASDAQ MarketSite interview, CEO Jack Ross outlined Synergy's rapid growth strategy, expanding DSD footprint, and the long-term vision for FOCUSfactor® as a national and international cognitive-health beverage. Watch the Full Interview:

Despite a modest Q3 revenue shortfall, Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) is entering 2026 with expanding retail coverage, strengthened capital position, accelerating beverage distribution, and one of the most robust growth pipelines in the functional wellness sector. With analysts projecting $100M+ in potential revenue upside and takeover speculation intensifying, SNYR remains one of the most compelling small-cap consumer wellness stories heading into 2026.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.