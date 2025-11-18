Numetrica Sets The Stage For Canada-Wide Expansion In Virtual CFO Services And Cloud Accounting

MENAFN - GetNews) Ottawa Accounting Firm Strengthens Its National Presence, Now Serving Clients Across Nearly Every Province.

Ottawa, ON - Numetrica, a forward-thinking accounting firm in Ottawa, is proud to announce its continued expansion across Canada. With active clients in nearly every province, the firm is extending its cloud accounting and virtual CFO services to empower Canadian entrepreneurs and business owners from coast to coast.

“From the very beginning, our goal has been to help Canadian businesses take control of their numbers,” said Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA, Founder and Managing Partner at Numetrica.“This expansion represents the next step in that journey - bringing modern, cloud-based accounting and real-time financial insights to clients wherever they are in Canada.”

A National Presence Built on Technology and Trust

Numetrica's growth has been fuelled by its commitment to innovation, transparency, and measurable results. Leveraging advanced cloud accounting platforms such as QuickBooks Online, Dext, and proprietary automation systems, the firm has redefined how accounting and financial advisory services are delivered - making remote collaboration seamless, secure, and efficient.

From British Columbia to Newfoundland, Numetrica's clients include startups, small businesses, and established enterprises across a wide range of industries. The firm's comprehensive services now encompass:

- Virtual CFO and business advisory for scaling companies

- Tax planning and compliance across multiple jurisdictions

- Automation and real-time financial reporting through cloud-based platforms

- Entrepreneur education via the new Numetrica Academy, offering workshops on accounting technology and business finance

Empowering Canadian Entrepreneurs

“Accounting shouldn't slow business down - it should fuel it,” added Tabesh.“We're helping founders and executives gain clarity, speed, and confidence in their financial decisions, wherever they operate in Canada.”

Numetrica's expansion underscores its mission to modernize financial management for Canadian businesses. With a growing national client base and continued investment in automation, analytics, and education, the firm is positioning itself as a leader in Canada-wide accounting and advisory services.

About Numetrica

Numetrica is a technology-driven accounting and advisory firm based in Ottawa, Ontario, offering cloud accounting, tax strategy, and virtual CFO services to businesses across Canada. Founded by Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA, Numetrica helps entrepreneurs simplify their finances, optimize performance, and accelerate growth through smart automation and real-time financial insight.

Learn more about Numetrica's cloud accounting and advisory services in Canada:

Website:

Head Office: Ottawa, ON

Email:...

Phone: 613-266-7013