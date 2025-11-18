403
TN Design & Build Launches In-House Architectural Service To Help Surrey Homeowners Design And Build Their Dream Homes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Walton-on-Thames, Surrey: TN Design & Build, a premium building services company specialising in extensions, renovations, and full house builds, is proud to announce the launch of its in-house architectural service. This new offering is designed to give homeowners a seamless, end-to-end experience when planning and building their dream home or extension.
Unlike many building firms that rely solely on external architects, TN Design & Build's in-house service brings design expertise, practical building knowledge, and planning guidance together under one roof. From initial concepts through to securing planning permission, the service ensures that every project is not only beautifully designed but also practical, achievable, and fully compliant with local regulations.
Expert guidance through the planning process
TN Design & Build's architectural service takes the stress out of navigating planning rules and regulations. With deep knowledge of what's allowable under permitted development, the team helps clients avoid unnecessary delays and ensures designs align with local planning policies.
Benefits of the in-house architectural service
By integrating architectural expertise with construction know-how, homeowners benefit from:
Designing to budget - creating stunning, realistic plans that adhere to financial expectations.
Expert knowledge - blending design flair with practical build experience.
Overcoming environmental challenges - addressing site constraints and sustainability considerations.
Planning compliance - reducing risk of rejection or delays by aligning designs with regulations.
Future-proofing - considering long-term lifestyle needs, potential resale value, and future developments.
Services and utilities - ensuring water, gas, and electricity connections are factored into designs.
Neighbour concerns - reducing disputes by creating designs considerate of surrounding properties.
Clear timescales - streamlining the journey from design to build for peace of mind.
With this new service, clients have a single, trusted partner from the earliest sketches to the finished build, saving time, money, and stress while ensuring the highest standards of design and workmanship.
Tom Nicholls, Managing Director of TN Design & Build, said:
"We're thrilled to launch our in-house architectural service, which is all about giving homeowners a smoother, more enjoyable journey to creating their dream home. By combining design expertise with our build experience, we can deliver plans that are not only creative and exciting but also realistic, compliant, and tailored to each client's budget and lifestyle. It's about taking the stress out of the process and ensuring every customer feels confident from day one."
About TN Design & Build
TN Design & Build is a premium building services company based in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey. Led by Managing Director Tom Nicholls, the company specialises in single and double-storey extensions, full home renovations, and complete house builds. Offering an end-to-end service - from in-house architectural design and planning guidance through to construction and finishing - TN Design & Build is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of workmanship and customer experience. The company serves homeowners across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Woking, and Weybridge.
Contact:
TN Design & Build
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
Tel: 01932 848 174
Email: [email protected]
Website:
