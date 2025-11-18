403
Edelweiss Life Reports Its Highest-Ever Claim Settlement Ratio Of 99.29% In FY25
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, November 18, 2025: Edelweiss Life Insurance reported its highest-ever Claim Settlement Ratio of 99.29% in FY25. The claim settlement ratio measures the percentage of death claims paid out versus total claims received, serving as a key indicator of an insurer's reliability and commitment to policyholders.
Sumit Rai, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Life Insurance said, "Our moment of truth is when families need us most. Over the years, we have continuously refined our processes, simplified claim procedures, and equipped our teams to provide compassionate guidance during what can be an overwhelming time. This commitment to incremental improvement has enabled us to maintain claim settlement ratios above 99% for three consecutive years. These numbers represent more than operational efficiency - they reflect our promise to ensure families never feel alone when they need us most."
Over the last 5 years, the company has focussed on strengthening its claims performance by focussing on:
* Advanced Technology Integration: Leveraging multiple data models and technologies to ensure genuine claims are processed swiftly while implementing judicious controls to ensure a smooth settlement process
* Streamlined Back-End Processes: Continuous improvements in underwriting and advisory systems that have significantly reduced overall turnaround time for claims without inconveniencing claimants
* Empathetic Customer Service: Providing clear guidance to help claimants submit complete documentation efficiently, reflecting sensitivity and understanding during difficult periods
* Transparent Communication and Settlement: Keeping families informed at every step of the claims process so that claims are settled as quickly as possible
About Edelweiss Life Insurance
Edelweiss Life Insurance (formerly Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance) established nationwide operations in July 2011 with an immovable focus on protecting people's dreams and aspirations. The company has been focussed on bringing innovation, simplicity, and a new-age approach to life insurance, aligned with the expectations of the customer today. It has been offering need-based and innovative life insurance solutions to help customers live their #zindagiunlimited. With a customer-centric approach, the company has been operating as a multi-channel distribution business to effectively serve its customers across the country.
