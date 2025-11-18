President Boakai Congratulates Latvia On Independence Day Observance

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in his own name extended warm felicitations to the Government and People of the Republic of Latvia, on the occasion marking Latvia's National Anniversary on November 18, 2025.

In the message to his Latvian counterpart, His Excellency Edgars Rinkevics, President Boakai indicated that Liberia and Latvia have enjoyed a longstanding relation, which is characterized by cooperation in security, defense, and mutual support at the UN Security Council.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian leader noted that his administration envisions strengthening cordial bilateral cooperation with the Government and People of Latvia in the areas of technology, education, agriculture, forestry and capacity building.

President Boakai also underscored that Liberia and Latvia will serve together on the United Nations Security Council as members of the E10 (the ten non-permanent members) for the 2026–2027 term, emphasizing Liberia's readiness to collaborate closely with Latvia on critical global issues.

He stressed that he look forward to a more rewarding friendship and cooperation that will enhance trade for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

President Boakai then extended best wishes for His Excellency Rinkevics personal well-being, and continued peace and prosperity for the people of Latvia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.