Cabinet Approves Bill Regulating Digital Trade Sector
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday endorsed a bill to regulate action in digital trade sector, a key step in modernizing Kuwait's legislative infrastructure.
Chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace, the Cabinet considered the bill as a base of an integrated legal framework which organizes this sector and achieves balance between economic freedom and control discipline in a manner that enhances the State's status internationally and regionally, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al- Moushejri said in a statement after the meeting.
The abovementioned bill came in line with the State's eagerness to keep pace with accelerated developments in digital economy, trade activities and e-services, the minister noted.
The Cabinet referred the bill to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Furthermore, His Highness the Prime Minister briefed the ministers on the results of the official talks he held with Vietnamese peer Pham Minh Chinh and his accompanying delegation on boosting bilateral collaboration in multiple fields between the two sides in a manner that serves common interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.
His Highness the Prime Minister affirmed that the talks showed keenness on both sides on upgrading bilateral strategic relations in a way that covers new sectors of inclusive cooperation.
Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah also told the Cabinet about the a protocol signed by Kuwait and Vietnam's governments on amending the visa-waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports, in addition to a memorandum of understanding between Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwaiti Diplomatic Institute and Vietnamese Diplomatic Academy.
Meanwhile, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah informed the ministers about the outcomes of the 42nd meeting of GCC interior ministers hosted by Kuwait last Wednesday.
Chaired by Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf, the meeting discussed the GCC security integration and cooperation path, and the mechanism of coordination and security measures taken to combat organized crimes and e-crimes in a way that enhances GCC stability and security, and serves citizens and expats.
The gathering further focused on investing in modern techniques and artificial intelligence in bolstering security potential and developing field action mechanisms.
Aligning with the Cabinet's keenness on pursuing the issues of public funds, the ministers saw a presentation of Minister of Justice and head of the issues of the Public Funds Oversight Committee Nasser Yusuf Al-Sumait about the second report of 2025 that included statistics the cases of embezzlement and measures taken in accordance with the Law No. 1 of 1993 regarding protecting public fund.
The Cabinet tasked all bodies, in cooperation with the committee, with following up such issues to back the committee's efforts.
Out of the Cabinet's keenness to enforce the law, its own decisions, and ministerial resolutions regarding the ban on exporting and selling subsidized food supplies and granting them only to Kuwaiti beneficiaries, the Cabinet tasked concerned government entities with tightening oversight to ensure that subsidized food items are disbursed solely to eligible citizens.
It also instructed coordinating efforts among all government bodies to combat the smuggling of subsidized food supplies outside the country through its land, sea, and air ports, in implementation of the law, the Cabinet decisions, and ministerial resolutions in this regard, and in order to safeguard public funds.
Additionally, the Cabinet instructed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and relevant government agencies to necessarily take required legal measures against violators.
The Cabinet also was briefed on the minutes of meeting of the ministerial committee for economic affairs that included some points mainly the report of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority on the latest developments regarding the project of carrying out, managing and operating Al-Abdaly economic region and others.
Finally, the Cabinet reviewed some topics listed on the agenda, and approved them and referred some to the competent ministerial committees for study. (end)
