Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Israeli Occupation Soldiers Shoot Dead Two Palestinians W. Bank


2025-11-18 03:05:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- At least two Palestinian young people have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces to the south of the West Bank.
Omran Al-Atrash and Waleed Sebarna, both aged 18, fell martyr, and their bodies were kept, the public authority of Palestine's civil affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Hebrew media claimed that two Palestinians carried out stab and ramming attacks killing a settler and wounding three others at a settlement complex based on Bethlehem and Hebron, Al-Khalil, cities.
The Israeli army opened fire on the two persons who were transported by an Israeli vehicle, and then they were martyred, the media noted.
The Israeli occupation forces shut down villages and areas near the site, sent military reinforcement, and started crackdown and check operations. (end)
nq


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

