KFAS Launches AI For Teachers Program In Cooperation With Cambridge University
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) announced on Tuesday the launch of the "Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Teachers" program, in cooperation with Cambridge University Press & Assessment as a partner in designing the scientific content and providing guidance and support to participating teachers.
In a press statement, KFAS said that this professional learning program aims to enhance digital literacy in AI among Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teachers in Kuwait and to enable them to effectively employ AI tools in the classroom in a way that supports improving the quality of teaching and learning outcomes.
The Foundation explained that the program follows a hybrid training model, starting with an e-learning phase delivered through a specialized online platform, followed by intensive in-person workshops held at Kuwait University, providing a practical learning environment that enables participants to directly apply the skills acquired in their classrooms.
The statement added that the program focuses on practical applications that help teachers safely and efficiently integrate AI tools into lesson planning, assessment and the design of interactive activities, in a way that enhances students' creativity.
KFAS noted that the content also emphasizes active learning methods and project-based activities, while adhering to responsible practices that take into account ethical considerations and data protection.
It indicated that 50 male and female teachers from various education sectors including public education, universities and applied education will benefit from the program, with AI specialists delivering lectures and coaching participants.
The Foundation concluded that this initiative is part of its efforts to support educators in Kuwait and to provide them with the latest tools and skills in AI, in line with global developments in education and technology. (end)
