Ministry Of Justice Launches 2Nd Anti-Graft Training Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait launched on Tuesday the second phase of a training program for the government legal cadres to raise their efficiency in protecting public funds.
In statements to KUNA, Al-Sumait said that the program, organized in collaboration with the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, aims to enhance national cadres' ability in discovering and investigating public funds crimes.
The program would also help unify legal and investigation procedures within government agencies in accordance with the best judicial standards, the minister clarified.
He added that such programs strengthen cooperation between government agencies, the judiciary and regulatory bodies and boost national efforts to protect public funds as well as enable government agencies to develop good governance and transparency mechanisms.
Minister Al-Sumait emphasized that the program is part of national efforts to promote integrity and improve state institutions' capabilities to protect public funds.
Official statistics show 107 public funds squandering cases were discovered in the first half of 2025, involving 34 cases related to government agencies. (end)
