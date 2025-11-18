403
UN Chief Welcomes UNSC Resolution On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the adoption of the resolution on Gaza Strip by the UN Security Council as "an important step in the consolidation of the ceasefire."
In a press release on Tuesday, the Secretary-General encouraged all parties to abide by the resolution.
"It is essential now to translate the diplomatic momentum into concrete and urgently needed steps on the ground.
"The United Nations is committed to implementing the roles entrusted to it in the resolution, scaling up humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza and supporting all efforts to move the parties toward the next phase of the ceasefire," according to the statement.
The Secretary-General commends the continued diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, the United States, and regional states.
The Secretary-General underlines the importance of moving towards the second phase of the US Plan, leading to a political process for the achievement of the two-State solution, in line with previous United Nations resolutions, it added. (end)
