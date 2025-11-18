TII Advances UAE's Global Quantum Tech Leadership With New Milestone NVIDIA CUDA-Q Integration Supporting Nvqlink

Abu Dhabi, UAE - 18 November 2025: In a significant step forward for quantum research in the UAE, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has completed a key technical integration between its open-source quantum middleware, Qibo, and the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform.

This integration enhances TII's ability to develop and test hybrid quantum-classical computing approaches - an increasingly important area as quantum processors will be integrated with classical systems to provide utility.

By connecting Qibo, TII's open-source middleware for simulating, controlling, and calibrating quantum circuits, with the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform, a development toolkit designed for building applications that span quantum and classical systems, researchers at TII can more efficiently design, test, and optimize quantum workflows across diverse computing architectures, helping them to explore how best to combine the strengths of both types of processors for more efficient problem-solving.

The integration enables interoperability between Qibo and the Quake Multi-Level Intermediate Representation dialect used in CUDA-Q. Dedicated exporter and importer tools, available in Qibo version v0.2.22, support streamlined interaction between software layers, enabling more efficient experimentation and development across quantum computing stacks.

As a result, TII is now positioned to begin evaluating the potential benefits of NVIDIA NVQLink, NVIDIA's high-speed QPU-GPU interconnect, enabling low latency and high throughput quantum-classical workloads. This will allow for performance assessments across quantum algorithms, error correction routines, and calibration tools on TII's hybrid computing infrastructure - helping to identify where tighter coupling between quantum and classical hardware can offer speed or accuracy improvements, and guiding future system design choices.

“Integrating NVIDIA CUDA-Q into TII's Qibo marks a pivotal moment for our software strategy,” said Dr. Leandro Aolita, Chief Researcher of TII's Quantum Research Centre.“This advancement not only solidifies Qibo's position as a powerful, flexible quantum middleware but also opens new opportunities to improve performance across different hardware platforms - supporting deeper collaboration with NVIDIA and aligning with the UAE's ambition to be at the forefront of quantum technology.”

TII plans to extend this work by supporting Qibo as a target directly within the CUDA-Q framework, which will further streamline access to their quantum computing hardware platforms and reinforce interoperability.

“Developing a high-performance integration of quantum processors with GPU supercomputers is a critical remaining step for deploying useful quantum applications, said Sam Stanwyck, Group Product Manager for quantum computing at NVIDIA,“TII's work with Qibo and CUDA-Q will be transformative in providing researchers and developers easy access to the hybrid resources they need to make quantum computing's next breakthroughs.”

This milestone reflects TII's commitment to advancing open, flexible quantum software tools and supporting the development of scalable quantum-classical computing systems, contributing to the UAE's growing role in global quantum innovation.

Tuesday, November 18, 2025