The SANID Championship 2025 Brings Together 258 Volunteers And 13 National Partners In Emergency Readiness Response

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 18 November 2025 - The SANID Championship 2025, launched by Emirates Foundation under its national emergency response volunteer programme“SANID”, saw the participation of 258 volunteers across 27 teams. The final round took place in Abu Dhabi on 15 November, following regional qualifiers held earlier in Al Ain and Ajman. The national final competition included six teams that qualified through their results in the previous rounds.

The qualifiers were hosted by United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain and the Ajman Youth Hub - Federal Youth Authority. The simulation exercises and challenges involved multiple accident scenarios, evaluated by 25 specialists from national and local emergency response entities. The teams took part in car-accident rescue exercises, fire-rescue training, CPR and cast bandaging, and problem-solving tasks using walkie-talkies. These assessments determined which teams were eligible for the concluding round of the championship.

At the end of the final assessment, the first-, second- and third-place winners were announced during a closing ceremony.

In Round 1 in Al Ain, Al Wahda Club came first ahead of runner-up Khalifa University while Sonnaa Al Saada - supported by Al Wahda Club was third. In Round 2 in Ajman, Sanid Falcons Team was crowned champions with Response Shield Team in second ahead of third-placed ALEC Engineering Team.

In Round 3 in Abu Dhabi, Response Shield Team came out on top with Sanid Falcons Team in second place while Khalifa University Team finished third.

Commenting on the conclusion of the championship, H.E. Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said:“The SANID Championship 2025 reflects Emirates Foundation's deep commitment to strengthening the UAE's national emergency response ecosystem and preparing a generation of volunteers capable of supporting the country in times of need. The gathering of such a large number of volunteers and national partners embodies our vision to advance specialised volunteering and foster stronger collaboration across government, community organisations and the private sector.

With every edition of the championship, we are investing in the development of our volunteers through training programmes built on global best practices, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and readiness required for real-world scenarios. We will continue to build on the outcomes of this year's edition to further evolve the SANID programme in line with national priorities - enhancing community resilience, boosting preparedness and reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading model for organised and impactful volunteering.”

The SANID Championship 2025 was delivered in collaboration with national, academic, community and private-sector partners, including the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Dubai Police Transport and Rescue Department, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Al Wahda Football Club, United Arab Emirates University, Ajman Youth Hub - Federal Youth Authority, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Dolphin Energy, Oxy, Total Energies and Borealis.

The Emirates Foundation plans to review the results from this year's championship to improve upcoming cycles of the SANID programme, which will further develop volunteer competencies and national emergency preparedness.

