Major Deals Take Off During Day One Of Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - 17 November 2025: The largest ever edition of Dubai Airshow opened today at Dubai World Central (DWC) - Dubai Airshow Site. Held from 17 to 21 November under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and with 8,000 square meters of new exhibition space to accommodate demand, industry leaders are convening in Dubai to define the future of aerospace, space, and defence.

During day one, significant orders and deals were announced, including a multi-billion-dollar commercial order from Emirates, reaffirming the strong demand for air travel. Emirates announced an order for 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, powered by GE 9X engines, worth US$ 38 billion. In addition, Ethiopian Airlines committed to purchase 11 additional 737 MAX jets, which will enable the airline to grow its regional and international networks and expand its Addis Ababa hub.

Boeing and TAAG Angola Airlines also announced an agreement to extend training programs for pilots. The pilot training programs will focus on competency and data-informed scenarios for both new student pilots and experienced professional pilots. Furthermore, Embraer signed an agreement with Airlink to support its new fleet of 10 Azorra leased E195-E2 jets.

Further news from day one includes Airbus Helicopters welcoming Bristow Group, a global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, as the newest operator of the Airbus H160. It will introduce up to five H160s into its fleet for offshore energy missions across Africa.

The UAE's Tawazun council also announced eight deals totalling AED 3.766 billion, including contracts signed with Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), GAL, International Golden Group (IGG), Maximus Air, and Abu Dhabi Shipping Agency LLC (ADSA).

flydubai placed a new order for 60 GEnx-1B engines from GE Aerospace to support its upcoming fleet of 30 Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The agreement also covers spare engines and a long-term service package that will support the airline as it prepares to begin long-haul operations.

“Dubai Airshow 2025 opened with an electrifying start, showcasing the remarkable growth and cutting-edge innovation driving the aerospace industry forward. This year's edition is our most ambitious yet, offering a global platform for next-generation technologies that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and advanced mobility. Day one delivered major orders, and we expect even more transformative announcements in the coming days as industry leaders gather in Dubai to shape the future of aerospace.”

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1201 times

PR Category: Travel & Tourism

Posted on: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 10:40:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)