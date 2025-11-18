Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SHEGLAM Glass Lock Air Gloss: The Secret To Mirror-Like Shine That Lasts All Day


2025-11-18 03:03:34
SHEGLAM unveils its latest beauty must-have: the Glass Lock Air Gloss, a next-generation lip glaze that delivers a mirror-like, juicy shine with the comfort of a weightless formula and the endurance of a long-wear product.

Meet your gloss goals with SHEGLAM Glass Lock Air Gloss: a transfer-resistant lip glaze that gives your lips a glass-like brilliance and silky hydration in just one swipe. Each application floods the lips with a moisturizing, water-like glide that sets into a smooth, cushiony finish.

What makes it special? A self-sealing film technology that creates a light-reflective sheen while locking color in place - no stickiness, no heavy texture, and no stubborn staining. The result is a luminous, dewy finish that lasts from your morning coffee to your evening plans. Even after drinking a cup of coffee or sharing a kiss, the film may fade, but the color remains luminous on your lips.

Adding to its appeal is a heart-shaped applicator, designed for smooth, precise application - even for beginners. The collection is available in 14 stunning shades, ranging from soft nudes to statement tones, including some of SHEGLAM's most viral favorites such as 'High Key', a dusty mauve pink, 'Strawberry Milk', a medium rosy pink, and 'Honey Glaze', a deep mauve nude that has already become a fan favorite. Other standout shades include 'Sepia Kiss', a warm terracotta brown, and two unique glossy sheers - 'Sweet Drizzle', a pink glitter gloss, and 'Bananas Foster', a golden shimmer hue unlike any other.



Pro Tip: Before applying, swirl and pump the gloss to ensure the color blends seamlessly with the formula - a simple step that enhances its transfer-proof, high-shine effect for the ultimate glass-like finish.

Hydrating, dewy, and undeniably chic, SHEGLAM Glass Lock Air Gloss it's more than a lip gloss; it's your new beauty essential for glossy confidence that lasts all day. Available from

