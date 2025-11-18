EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING Certified As AIRBUS Qualified Supplier For MRO Airframe Service In Africa

DUBAI AIRSHOW 2025 - November 18th, 2025

EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING, a subsidiary of EGYPTAIR HOLDING, today announced a major strategic milestone at the Dubai Airshow 2025, confirming its qualification as an AIRBUS Supplier for airframe base maintenance services. This qualification officially positions EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING as a key Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) partner for AIRBUS aircraft operators across the African continent and beyond.

This achievement is the direct result of a successful audit conducted by AIRBUS in March 2025 at EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING's state-of-the-art facilities at Cairo International Airport. The audit was performed under the framework of a Business Agreement that was initiated following a foundational agreement signed during the Dubai Airshow 2023.

The comprehensive assessment confirmed that EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING meets the rigorous quality, safety, and operational standards required by AIRBUS for airframe base maintenance. The qualification is valid for three years, cementing EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING's status as a trusted, high-quality service provider in the global aviation ecosystem.

Captain Ahmed Adel, Chairman & CEO of EGYPTAIR HOLDING stated:

'This qualification is a profound recognition of EGYPTAIR's strategic vision for maintenance excellence and its commitment to developing Africa's aviation infrastructure. Our partnership with AIRBUS, initiated at this very Airshow two years ago, has now culminated in this official qualification, which significantly enhances our competitive position. It underscores the Group's dedication to upholding the highest international industry standards, providing essential support to the growing fleet of AIRBUS aircraft operating throughout the region.'

For his part, Eng. Ibrahim Fathy, Chairman & CEO of EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING said that achieving the status of an AIRBUS Qualified Supplier for airframe base maintenance is a momentous occasion for EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING's entire team, adding: 'It validates the immense investment we have made in the quality, technology, and training of our MRO division over the past years. We are proud to be recognized for our professionalism and commitment to contributing to overall safety and quality in the maintenance services of AIRBUS aircraft in Africa. We look forward to leveraging this qualification to serve a broader customer base and deepen our partnership with AIRBUS.'

Gabriel Semelas, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East: 'We are proud that EGYPTAIR Maintenance & Engineering joins the Airbus network as a certified MRO for airframe services in Africa. This partnership strengthens the MRO infrastructure on the continent, ensuring faster, more efficient service for our airline customers at the highest standards. It marks a major step in localizing maintenance expertise, developing the local ecosystem and facilitating the sustainable growth of modern aviation in Africa.'

The qualification covers airframe base maintenance services and is a key step in fulfilling the regional demand for high-quality MRO solutions for AIRBUS commercial aircraft.

