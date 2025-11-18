Flydubai Signs A Landmark Agreement For 150 A321neo Aircraft, Becoming An Airbus Customer

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 November 2025 - flydubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for 150 A321neo aircraft making the airline a new Airbus customer. The agreement underscores the carrier's confidence in Dubai's growth plans.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, signed the MoU agreement with Christian Scherer, CEO Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, at the signing ceremony which was attended by Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, on the second day of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

' We are pleased to announce a landmark agreement for 150 A321neo aircraft, representing another important milestone in flydubai's journey. This new agreement is not only about adding aircraft. It supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33,' said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of flydubai.

'This strategic addition diversifies our narrow-body fleet and strengthens our long-term expansion plans. This will enable flydubai to play a key role in the success of Dubai World Central's expansion plans, an airport we aim to become the largest airport in the world.'

'The A321neos will support the next phase of our network development and enable us to meet rising demand across our markets. We look forward to establishing a strong and enduring partnership between flydubai and Airbus.'

The addition of the latest generation A321neo will support flydubai's strategy to expand its network, offering customers access to new destinations with greater efficiency and comfort.

'We welcome flydubai, one of the Middle East's most ambitious and fast-growing carriers, as a new Airbus customer,' said Christian Scherer, CEO Commercial Aircraft at Airbus. 'The decision to invest in and introduce the A321neo into its fleet is another endorsement of the added value Airbus brings in terms of range, efficiency and passenger comfort. We look forward to supporting flydubai as it enables new growth and possibilities with our aircraft.'

The A321neo is part of the A320neo Family, incorporating the latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets and cabin efficiency enablers, which together deliver more than 20% fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft.

At the end of October 2025, more than 7,200 A321neo aircraft have been ordered by nearly 100 customers across the globe.

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 1:33:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)