Flydubai Signs A Landmark Agreement For 150 Airbus A321neos



The Dubai-based carrier signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a new aircraft order valued at USD 24 billion, to be delivered from 2031 The agreement is for 150 firm A321neo aircraft with 100 options, underscoring the carrier's confidence in Dubai's growth plans

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 November 2025: The Dubai-based carrier, flydubai, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for 150 A321neo aircraft, making the airline a new Airbus customer.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, signed the MoU agreement with Christian Scherer, CEO Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, at the signing ceremony which was attended by Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, on the second day of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

This strategic addition diversifies our narrow-body fleet and strengthens our long-term expansion plans. This will enable flydubai to play a key role in the success of Dubai World Central's expansion plans, an airport we aim to become the largest airport in the world.

The A321neos will support the next phase of our network development and enable us to meet rising demand across our markets. We look forward to establishing a strong and enduring partnership between flydubai and Airbus.”

The addition of the latest generation A321neo will support flydubai's strategy to expand its network, offering customers access to new destinations with greater efficiency and comfort.

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has built a network of more than 135 destinations across 57 countries, further reinforcing Dubai's position as a global aviation hub.

The A321neo is part of the A320neo Family, incorporating the latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets and cabin efficiency enablers, which together deliver more than 20% fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft.

