Flydubai Signs A Landmark Agreement For 150 Airbus A321neos
Farnborough Airshow, July 2008
Placed first aircraft order for 50 Next-Generation Boeing 737 aircraft valued at USD 3.74 billion.
Dubai Airshow, November 2013
Placed second order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX and 11 Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft valued at USD 11.4 billion.
Dubai Airshow, November 2017
Placed third order for 225 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft valued at USD 27 billion; representing the largest single-aisle aircraft order in the Middle East.
Dubai Airshow, November 2023
Placed fourth order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, its first wide-body aircraft order, to be delivered from 2027 and valued at USD 11 billion.
Dubai Airshow, November 2025
Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for 150 A321neo to be delivered from 2031, valued at USD 24 billion with 100 options.
PR Category: Travel & Tourism
Posted on: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 1:42:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
