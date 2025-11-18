Danube Properties Launches SHAHRUKHZ By Danube', A Premium Business Tower In The Heart Of Dubai

India, November 14, 2025: In a unique global first, Danube Properties has announced the launch of 'Shahrukhz by Danube', a premium commercial tower named after Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. The announcement marks a monumental collaboration between two icons who redefined ambition and success in their respective worlds- Shah Rukh Khan and Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.

Rising majestically on Sheikh Zayed Road, the 55-storey tower is set to become one of Dubai's most prestigious business landmarks- an address designed for empire builders, innovators, and visionaries. The tower celebrates 33 years of excellence for both Shah Rukh Khan and Danube, symbolizing their shared values of resilience, reinvention, and relentless pursuit of success.

The announcement was made at a spectacular gala evening held at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Rizwan Sajan. The launch drew hundreds of guests, including leading influencers, business leaders, investors, creators, and media personalities, making it one of the most celebrated real estate unveilings of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan, speaking at the launch, said:“It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name. Dubai has always been a special place for me- a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility. SHARUKHZ by Danube is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I'm honoured to be associated with Danube, a brand that mirrors the same spirit of aspiration and excellence.”

“Both Shah Rukh Khan and Danube began their journeys 33 years ago with a shared dream- to create impact through passion and perseverance. Shah Rukh Khan turned dreams into destiny, a philosophy that mirrors our journey at Danube. 'Shahrukhz by Danube' unites these two stories of humble beginnings and relentless ambition- standing tall as a global symbol of vision, value, and the power of dreaming big.” said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.

Shahrukhz by Danube is an iconic development spanning over 1 million square feet of built-up area, offering a blend of luxury, innovation, and star power. With prices starting at just USD 517,000/ AED 1.9 M, this landmark project sets a new benchmark for premium real estate in Dubai, combining world-class design with an address inspired by the King of Bollywood himself. The premium business tower will offer over 35 world-class amenities, including a sky pool, helipad for air taxis, valet services, and exclusive business lounges- all designed to redefine productivity and prestige. Its strategic location offers unmatched proximity to Dubai's most iconic landmarks, from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Airport to the Gold Souk.

With its signature 1% monthly payment plan, Danube continues to democratize ownership in one of the world's most aspirational cities. The project reaffirms the brand's commitment to creating value-driven investments that blend luxury with accessibility.

