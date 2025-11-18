Get Holiday Ready Skin With Good Pore Day By Benefit Cosmetics!

Get ready to treat your pores like royalty!

Benefit Cosmetics just added a brand-new service to the brow & beauty lineup - GOOD PORE DAY! Available now at all Benefit Cosmetics Boutiques and Sephora stores across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, it's the perfect quick facial to prep your skin for the holidays ahead. In just 30 minutes, your skin will feel smoother, cleaner, and glowier than ever - the ideal prep step before makeup, festive events, or just because your pores deserve some love!

After a personalized skin consultation, our beauty expert will tailor every step to your skin type using our beloved POREfessional skincare range. Ready to meet your best skin yet? Let's pore-fect this routine!

STEP 1: CLEANSE YOUR PORES & REMOVE MAKEUP

We start with the double-cleansing technique to melt away the day (and your makeup!).

First up: Get Unblocked oil cleanser - a silky formula that dissolves dirt, oil, and impurities while nourishing the skin with Grape Seed, Jojoba Seed, and Avocado Oils.

Then, our Good Clean Up foaming cleanser takes over - bubbling into a refreshing, feel-good foam that visibly clears pores without stripping. Skin feels clean, smooth, and fresh... like a mini detox in a bottle!







STEP 2: POLISH YOUR SKIN TO PERFECTION

Next, we gently buff away dead cells and dullness with our WOW Polish - our triple-pore exfoliating powder.

This water-activated polisher combines three exfoliating powders that transform into a foamy, purifying wash. In just seconds, skin feels smoother, softer, and instantly refreshed with a healthy-looking glow.

STEP 3: UNBLOCK & DECONGEST WITH SONIC POWER

Here's where things get seriously satisfying!

Our Sonic Unblocker - a gentle, vibrating tool - works to dislodge buildup from deep within your pores. It helps clear away impurities without irritation, leaving skin feeling ultra-clean and ready to soak up all the next steps.







STEP 4: REFINE & TONE FOR SMOOTHER PORES

Now it's time to tighten things up!

We use the POREfessional Tight 'n Toned AHA + PHA foaming toner to visibly refine pores and smooth texture. This gentle yet powerful formula exfoliates without drying, helping skin look clearer and more even over time. Once you see the glow, you'll never skip pore day again!







STEP 5: HYDRATE & SMOOTH WITH SMOOTH SIP

A drink of hydration, anyone?

Smooth Sip, our lightweight water-gel moisturizer, quenches thirsty skin instantly while helping texture look smoother and softer over time. The fast-absorbing, non-comedogenic formula layers beautifully under makeup - perfect for that holiday party prep!







STEP 6: COOL, CALM & GLOW WITH HYDRO POP

To finish, we drench your skin with our Hydro Pop essence - applied using soothing rose quartz massagers for a spa-like finish.

This hydrating, balancing essence keeps skin nourished for up to 12 hours! Thanks to its water-based formula and encapsulated microbubbles, it delivers oil-based nutrients that burst upon application. The result? Skin that feels soft, bouncy, and beautifully prepped for anything that comes next.







THE PERFECT PREP FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON

So whether you're getting ready for a glam night out or simply want to hit refresh on your skin, our Good Pore Day facial is your go-to glow-getter.

Available now at all Benefit Cosmetics Boutiques, including:



Dubai: Dubai Hills Mall

Sharjah: Al Zahia City Center Al Ain: Al Bawadi Mall

...and also available at Sephora stores across the UAE & Saudi Arabia!

