Abrahamic Family House Centre Participates In 7Th National Festival Of Tolerance & Coexistence

And was honoured by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity in recognition of its role in promoting interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 18 November 2025: As part of its efforts to promote its mission based on dialogue, coexistence, and mutual respect, the Abrahamic Family House Centre participated in the seventh edition of the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence, under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. Under the theme Hand in Hand, the festival, which is held from 14 to 18 November, brought together delegations from over 26 countries.

The Abrahamic Family House Centre took part in the festival's activities held at Umm Al Emarat Park from 14 to 16 November, engaging the community and raising awareness about the Centre's programs and initiatives.

And in celebration of the International Tolerance Day and during the 'Tolerance Forum', the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity honoured the Abrahamic Family House Centre in recognition of its role in promoting the values of peaceful coexistence and interfaith dialogue. This recognition celebrates the efforts of the Abrahamic Family House Centre in building a society founded on respect and openness. It also highlights its pioneering role in spreading awareness of tolerance through initiatives and programs that attract visitors and present a global model of human fraternity.

The Abrahamic Family House Centre team at the Abrahamic Family House Centre provided senior officials and visitors to the pavilion with a comprehensive overview of its role, vision, and mission. They also introduced the educational programs it offers, which cover topics such as interfaith dialogue, intercultural communication and cooperation, and the promotion of peace. In addition, the team distributed gifts and informative materials that highlighted the activities and educational programs of the Abrahamic Family House Centre throughout the year.

The Abrahamic Family House Centre was inaugurated in February 2023 on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. At the heart of the Abrahamic Family House Centre are the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque, St. Francis Church, and the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue, along with the Education and Dialogue Centre. Since its opening, the Abrahamic Family House Centre has welcomed thousands of worshippers and visitors, and has hosted hundreds of community events, lectures, and workshops.

This place embodies a commitment to fostering interfaith dialogue, building cultural bridges, and upholding the values of peaceful coexistence. It offers calm and inspiring spaces that bring together people from diverse faiths and cultures, encouraging mutual understanding, respect for diversity, and openness to one another.

Tuesday, November 18, 2025