Airbus Beyond And UAE Prime Minister's Office Sign Agreement To Advance Leadership And Talent Development

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 November 2025 - Airbus Beyond, the Airbus learning subsidiary, and the UAE Prime Minister's Office have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Dubai Airshow 2025, establishing a strategic collaboration to share Airbus' expertise in talent management and leadership development.

The agreement outlines a framework to identify opportunities for high-potential individuals from the UAE Government Leaders Program (UAEGLP) and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to participate in flagship Airbus leadership events, such as its Leadership InFocus and similar forums. It also includes learning and development opportunities through Airbus Beyond leadership programmes, offering selected UAEGLP and PMO representatives access to Airbus senior executives.

In addition, Airbus Beyond will collaborate with the PMO to host senior Airbus leaders during visits to the UAE, delivering leadership sessions, fireside talks, and panel discussions designed to inspire and engage future cohorts of UAE leadership.

Mohamed Al Sharan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organization at the UAE Prime Minister's Office, said:“This collaboration with Airbus Beyond will provide unique opportunities for our leaders to learn from global best practices and engage with some of the most influential voices in the aerospace industry. It is an important step in our mission to develop visionary leaders who will guide the UAE toward continued progress and excellence.”

Adam McGonigal, CEO of Airbus Beyond, said:“At Airbus, we believe that leadership development is key to driving innovation and shaping the future. This partnership with the UAE Prime Minister's Office reflects our shared commitment to empowering high-potential individuals with the knowledge, experience, and global perspectives needed to lead in an increasingly complex world.”

Airbus has been present in the Middle East for more than fifty years, working with governments, airlines, and organisations to nurture, develop and inspire talent. The company regularly collaborates with educational institutions and universities across the region to implement programmes that enhance aerospace and aviation education, foster innovation.

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 4:19:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

