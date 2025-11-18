Purple Webinar Success Ignites Global Mission To 'Free The Internet'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manchester, Lancs, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the global leader in guest WiFi and digital connectivity, today announced the success of its recent webinar, "Free the Internet: Join us on a mission to change the world". The event, which saw over 500 registrations and high engagement, served as a crucial platform to re-establish Purple's core mission to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and universally available utility.









Creating global connectivity, with WiFi for all

The webinar reiterated Purple's 13-year commitment to eliminating barriers to getting online, moving beyond improving the traditional captive portal to introducing frictionless connectivity via a unified network, using the Purple ConneX App.

Addressing the Intensifying Demand for Public WiFi

The discussion emphasized that, despite common assumptions about 4G and 5G coverage, demand for high-quality public WiFi is accelerating.

The webinar addressed how searches for "free WiFi" and "WiFi near me" have increased by 60% over the past year, how WiFi is still a key driving factor in influencing consumer decisions, with 80% of people saying they will visit, eat, or stay at venues with the best WiFi. High-speed mobile data caps and the physical limitations of 5G penetration indoors underscore the ongoing need for a robust public WiFi network.

Advancing Digital Inclusion with Secure Access

As a certified B Corp, Purple highlighted its focus on tackling digital inclusion. The webinar detailed how secure public WiFi addresses a profound societal impact, particularly for the 2.1 million UK households and 40 million US households that lack connectivity.

To change user behavior and enable individuals to confidently access vital services such as banking, healthcare, and government portals on public networks, the Purple ConneX App provides an encrypted, secure connection. The app installs WPA2/3 Enterprise credentials, providing a military-grade level of security that is significantly more secure than standard WPA shared keys.

The End of the Captive Portal 'Doom Loop'

The webinar showcased the Purple ConneX App as the evolution in eliminating the frustration of repetitive logins, a "universal dislike... across society," as CEO Gavin Wheeldon noted. Users register once and are then automatically, securely, and seamlessly connected to Purple's network of enabled venues. As an approved identity provider with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the ConneX App onboards users to over 5 million OpenRoaming hotspots worldwide, enabling seamless global roaming. Furthermore, the platform empowers venues by shifting the power dynamic: it asks users to share their data after connection, leading to a 20%+ increase in data shared with venues.

This platform is already delivering city-wide scaling, creating unified networks where users can roam seamlessly around public spaces, as is currently live in Newcastle, UK.

"The overwhelming response to the 'Free the Internet' webinar confirms that our mission resonates deeply across the globe-from enterprises to local communities," said Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple. "This movement is about more than just technology; it's about making connectivity a fair, secure, and seamless utility for every person, everywhere. The momentum we've gained is a clear signal that the world is ready to move past the friction of the captive portal and embrace a new, digitally inclusive standard."

To find out more about Purple's work with Newcastle City Council, attend the webinar on the 26th of November. Register here.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the ConneX app.

Press inquiries

Purple



The Purple Press Team

...