Central Florida Sellers Cut Prices On 1,500+ Homes As Market Rebalances

The Homes In Orlando Team | Brenden Rendo reports a wave of strategic price reductions across four key Central Florida counties, giving buyers more leverage and options as the market continues to adjust to higher interest rates and longer days on market.

Fresh analysis of MLS-fed dashboards on HomesInOrlando shows 1,510 active homes with recent price reductions across Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties, with average discounts hovering around 4% off original list price.

“This isn't a crash story, it's a negotiation story,” said Brenden Rendo, Realtor and team lead of The Homes In Orlando Team.“Sellers are finally pricing to reality instead of to headlines, and serious buyers are finding opportunities they simply didn't have a year ago.”

ORANGE COUNTY: VOLUME LEADER WITH 507 PRICE-REDUCED LISTINGS

Orange County remains the epicenter of Central Florida price activity, with 507 homes showing recent price cuts and average savings of approximately 3.55%.

The county-level snapshot highlights:

. Orlando: Strong share of reduced listings across single-family homes, condos, and townhomes, many clustered in established neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

. Apopka and Winter Garden: Dozens of family-focused single-family homes seeing strategic 2–3% cuts to meet buyer expectations.

. Windermere and Winter Park: Higher-end inventory with reductions typically in the 3–5% range, often in luxury and executive neighborhoods.

“Orange County is where you see the biggest spread,” Rendo noted.“From downtown condos to gated communities in Windermere, sellers are nudging their prices down just enough to get buyers off the fence.”

SEMINOLE COUNTY: DEEPEST DISCOUNTS IN THE REGION

On a percentage basis, Seminole County is leading the pack, with 214 active price-reduced listings and an average price cut of 7.27% – nearly double the reductions seen in neighboring counties.

Key hotspots include:

. Sanford: A mix of starter homes and move-up properties showing noticeable price trims to stay competitive.

. Altamonte Springs: A heavy concentration of condos and townhomes, where small percentage cuts translate into accessible monthly payments for first-time buyers.

. Lake Mary and Longwood: Higher-price corridors where 2–3% reductions can mean tens of thousands of dollars in savings at the $500,000-plus price points.

“Seminole is where the numbers get interesting,” Rendo said.“When you're talking about a 7% average cut, that's not fluff. That's sellers acknowledging buyers have options and pricing accordingly.”

LAKE COUNTY: 416 PROPERTIES, VALUE IN GROWTH CORRIDORS

In Lake County, the data shows 416 price-reduced homes with average savings around 3.46% across a mix of established neighborhoods and growth corridors like Clermont and Groveland.

Highlights from the county breakdown:

. Clermont: A high number of reduced listings, many in newer communities, where builders and resale sellers alike are adjusting to the new rate environment.

. Leesburg and Eustis: Mid-price homes with 4%+ cuts attracting both first-time buyers and investors searching for better cash-flow opportunities.

. Tavares and Mount Dora: Waterfront and lifestyle communities showing targeted reductions in the 2–4% range as sellers seek to stand out in a competitive segment.

“For buyers willing to drive a bit farther from downtown Orlando, Lake County is where you start to see 'instant equity' moments,” Rendo added.“You're not stealing homes, but you are buying with a bit of built-in cushion.”

VOLUSIA COUNTY: COASTAL AND SUBURBAN PRICE FLEXIBILITY

Across the coast and I-4 corridor, Volusia County currently has 373 active price-reduced properties with average savings around 3.14%.

The city-level view underscores how broad the adjustments have become:

. DeLand: A healthy number of homes with modest percentage cuts, appealing to buyers looking for small-town charm with reasonable commute options.

. New Smyrna Beach and Daytona Beach: Coastal and condo properties with reductions often topping 3–4%, creating opportunities for both second-home buyers and short-term rental investors.

. Deltona and Port Orange: Suburban family homes with reductions in the 2–4% range, offering value for buyers priced out of metro Orlando.

“Volusia is where lifestyle buyers and investors need to be paying attention,” Rendo said.“Between the beaches, short-term rental potential, and these price adjustments, a lot of deals pencil out better today than they did six months ago.”

WEEKLY MLS-FED DASHBOARDS SHOW A MORE NEGOTIABLE MARKET

Each of the four county dashboards on HomesInOrlando is updated weekly using direct MLS feeds, tracking price reductions, average percentage savings, and days on market by city and property type.

Buyers can explore real-time price-reduced inventory here:

The dashboards include filters by property type (single-family, condo, townhouse) and price range (under $300,000, $300,001–$500,000, and above $500,000), helping buyers quickly sort opportunities that fit their budget and lifestyle preferences.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR BUYERS AND SELLERS

Rendo is blunt about the message behind the data.

“For buyers, this is the first time in a while where you're not chasing every listing with three competing offers behind you,” he said.“You still need to act smart and move quickly on the good ones, but you finally have a shot to negotiate repairs, rate buydowns, or closing costs instead of just praying your offer gets noticed.”

“For sellers, the takeaway is simple: the market will still reward you if you're realistic. Overpricing and then sitting for 90+ days before cutting the price isn't a strategy; it's a slow bleed. Pricing with the data from day one keeps you ahead of the reductions list instead of on it.”

Looking ahead, Rendo expects the region to remain in a“price discovery” phase as buyers and sellers adjust to the higher-rate environment.“We're not going back to 3% money,” he said,“but we are seeing more creative terms, more concessions, and more opportunities if you know where to look.”

ABOUT THE HOMES IN ORLANDO TEAM | BRENDEN RENDO

The Homes In Orlando Team | Brenden Rendo is a Central Florida real estate team specializing in data-driven market analysis and hands-on representation for buyers, sellers, and investors across Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties. Through its HomesInOrlando platform, the team offers advanced MLS search tools, weekly price-reduction dashboards, and detailed market reports tailored to local neighborhoods.

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, the team combines on-the-ground experience with a transparent, numbers-first approach to help clients navigate today's changing housing market with confidence.