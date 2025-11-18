Two Years Of Justice: Former Prosecutors Mark Milestone As Defense Attorneys At Lackey & Miller, LLC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Two years ago, former New Jersey prosecutors Jeremy Lackey and Derek Miller took a leap of faith, leaving behind decades of experience on the State's side of the courtroom to build something new: a defense firm dedicated to leveling the playing field for those facing the criminal justice system.

“After almost two decades as prosecutors, we saw how intimidating the system can be for ordinary people,” said co-founder Jeremy Lackey.“We wanted to use what we learned on the other side to give clients the same preparation, insight, and courtroom skill that the State brings to every case.”

From its founding, Lackey & Miller, LLC was built on two principles: strategy and compassion. The firm's mission has always been to ensure that every client feels heard and that every case, no matter how big or small, receives the meticulous attention it deserves.

“We set out to build a criminal defense firm where strategy and compassion go hand in hand,” added co-founder Derek Miller.“Our goal was simple: treat people the way we'd want our own families treated if they were accused of a crime.”

From Prosecutors to Defense Attorneys

Launching a law firm from scratch came with challenges. Lackey and Miller wore every hat, lawyer, marketer, and office manager, all while maintaining the high standard of representation that would soon define their brand. But their prosecutorial experience quickly set them apart.

“Our background gave us credibility and perspective,” said Miller.“We know how cases are built - and how to dismantle them.”

That dual insight has become the firm's calling card. Whether defending a client in municipal court or a complex criminal trial, the attorneys at Lackey & Miller bring a rare blend of courtroom precision, strategic thinking, and humanity to each case.

A Reputation Built on Integrity and Results

From the beginning, the firm was guided by three core values: integrity, preparation, and relentless advocacy. Lackey & Miller, LLC built its reputation on treating every case with the same level of dedication, because even a“minor” charge can have major consequences for a client's future.

Their results speak for themselves. The firm has earned a reputation for strong trial work and meaningful results across a wide range of criminal and municipal matters, but the milestones that matter most, the founders say, are the personal victories, keeping a parent home with their children, saving a client's career, or clearing someone's name after a false accusation.

“No case is too small for us,” said Lackey.“What might seem minor on paper can have life-changing consequences for the person living it. We fight every case with the same intensity and preparation, and the greatest compliment we receive is when former clients send their friends and family our way,” he added.“That word-of-mouth trust is what we're most proud of.”

Looking Ahead: Growth Without Losing Ground

Now, as Lackey & Miller celebrates its two-year anniversary, the firm is poised for continued growth. They've expanded their caseload, built partnerships with forensic experts, and refined their client-centered approach using modern technology and creative defense strategies.

“We're excited to keep growing while staying true to our roots,” said Miller.“Our pillars remain the same: aggressive advocacy, strategic advice, and personalized representation. Two years in - we're just getting started.”

About Lackey & Miller, LLC

Lackey & Miller, LLC is a New Jersey criminal defense firm founded by former prosecutors Jeremy Lackey and Derek Miller. The firm represents clients in matters ranging from municipal court violations to complex criminal trials, combining insider knowledge of prosecution tactics with a client-centered defense strategy.