Discover 'Central Chidlom: The Store Of Bangkok,' A World-Class Luxury Shopping Experience For Middle Eastern Travellers

Central Chidlom, the flagship store of Central Department Store Group under Central Retail, proudly unveils its newly transformed destination as 'The Store of Bangkok' – an exceptional luxury shopping experience designed for international visitors and discerning Middle Eastern travellers.

Located in the heart of Bangkok's premier shopping district, Central Chidlom sets the standard for luxury retail by seamlessly combining world-class international brands with exquisite Thai craftsmanship. The destination provides exceptional convenience with direct access to Chit-Lom BTS Skytrain station and proximity to Bangkok's most prestigious five-star hotels, renowned restaurants, and iconic cultural landmarks.

Central Chidlom has reimagined the traditional shopping experience by creating carefully curated“Worlds,” each designed to inspire discovery and deliver an elevated retail journey.



Luxe Galerie: Thailand's new exclusive shop-in-shop luxury experience, showcasing the world's most coveted fashion maisons and designer icons - including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Celine, Chanel, Fendi, Gucci, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Prada, and more - presented in an intimate, boutique-style setting.

Shoes Avenue: Customers are invited to explore and experience luxury footwear from brands like Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo, Rene Caovilla, Roger Vivier, and others in a seamless, walkable zone. The area also features the exclusive % Arabica, a destination for coffee lovers known for its sophisticated design and high-quality coffee. Exclusive International Brands: Many are making their Thailand debut, bringing global fashion directly to Bangkok's discerning shoppers.

Our luxury floor establishes new standards for premium shopping in Southeast Asia, featuring:

stands as Thailand's premier destination for sneaker enthusiasts, housing over 800 unique pairs - including limited-edition drops and global exclusives from Adidas, Asics, Autry, Converse, Hoka, Keds, Lacoste, New Balance, Nike, On, Puma, Salomon, Skechers, and Veja. Central Chidlom showcases sought-after fashion labels such as A.P.C, Jacquemus, Maison Kitsuné, Mardi Mercredi Actif, Marithé François Girbaud, Samo Ondoh, and Sporty and Rich - all carefully selected for the next generation of fashion-conscious consumers.

represents a comprehensive beauty universe, showcasing over 150 world-class brands across an extraordinary retail space. Highlights include a premium organic skincare zone, an exclusive Niche Fragrances section, and a series of signature boutiques from ultra-luxury beauty houses. Featured names include Augustinus Bader, Chanel, Charlotte Tilbury, Dior Beauty, Gucci Beauty, Jo Malone London, La Mer, Officine Universelle Buly, Prada Beauty, Tom Ford Beauty, Valentino, YSL and more -thoughtfully selected to deliver immersive, brand-led experiences that bring flagship-level luxury to the heart of Bangkok.

andzones feature leading restaurants and cafés, whilst thearea brings together over 30 street food vendors offering both authentic Thai and international cuisines. A diverse selection of Halal-friendly restaurants and cafés throughout the store ensures all dietary requirements are met with excellence.

Our versatile community areas - including the Atrium Open Space on G floor, Residence Space on the 1st floor, and The Event Hall on the 2nd floor - host vibrant pop-ups and seasonal events such as art installations, cultural showcases, and culinary festivals, creating a lifestyle hub that transcends traditional retail boundaries.

A destination celebrating the creative soul of Thailand through style, tradition, and craftsmanship. The Thai Thai zone presents a curated showcase of contemporary Thai designer fashion from Asava, Poem, Sretsis, Vickteerut, and more – brands renowned for blending timeless elegance with modern silhouettes.

Visitors can also indulge in luxurious Thai self-care rituals with premium local wellness brands such as Donna Chang, Erb, and Panpuri. These brands offer spa essentials inspired by ancient botanicals and traditional healing practices.

Completing the experience, Good Goods features handcrafted lifestyle items created in collaboration with artisan communities across Thailand. Each piece preserves cultural traditions, supports sustainable livelihoods, and creates meaningful social impact.

Featuring over 30,000 items from 400 leading global brands, this department reinforces Central Chidlom's position as the premier choice for discerning parents. Beyond traditional retail, the exclusive Baby Advisor service provides expert guidance for modern families seeking the finest for their children.



Prayer Room (5th floor) : A tranquil, well-appointed prayer room provides Muslim guests with a peaceful space for worship and reflection.

Dedicated Arabic Support : Personal shoppers fluent in Arabic offer expert styling advice and personalised assistance throughout the shopping experience, ensuring seamless communication and cultural understanding.

Private Shopping Experience : Located on the 1st floor of Luxe Galerie, the Personal Shopping Suite | Sounds by Devialet offers a private and exclusive retail environment. Discerning clients will appreciate the immersive audio experience powered by Devialet and relax in luxurious seating crafted with Jim Thompson fabrics, all carefully curated to create a personalized and memorable shopping journey. Halal Dining Options : A diverse selection of Halal-friendly restaurants and cafés throughout the store offers authentic Thai and international cuisine, ensuring all dietary requirements are met with excellence.

Understanding the unique requirements of Middle Eastern travellers, Central Chidlom offers comprehensive services designed to ensure comfort and convenience:

International guests can enjoy exceptional value through The 1 Tourist Card, available at Customer Services on the 1, 2, and 6floors. Benefits include a 5% discount on regularly-priced merchandise and VAT refunds of up to 6% on qualifying purchases.

Central Chidlom continues to set the benchmark for luxury shopping, dining, and lifestyle experiences in Bangkok, seamlessly combining international sophistication with authentic Thai hospitality.

: Daily 10.00 AM – 10.00 PM

: [Book online here]

Location : [Find us on Google Maps]