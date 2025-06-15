403
Discover 'Central Chidlom: The Store Of Bangkok,' A World-Class Luxury Shopping Experience For Middle Eastern Travellers
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Bangkok, Thailand 16 June 2025 – Central Chidlom, the flagship store of Central Department Store Group under Central Retail, proudly unveils its newly transformed destination as 'The Store of Bangkok' – an exceptional luxury shopping experience designed for international visitors and discerning Middle Eastern travellers.
Located in the heart of Bangkok's premier shopping district, Central Chidlom sets the standard for luxury retail by seamlessly combining world-class international brands with exquisite Thai craftsmanship. The destination provides exceptional convenience with direct access to Chit-Lom BTS Skytrain station and proximity to Bangkok's most prestigious five-star hotels, renowned restaurants, and iconic cultural landmarks. A Journey Through Distinctive Worlds Central Chidlom has reimagined the traditional shopping experience by creating carefully curated“Worlds,” each designed to inspire discovery and deliver an elevated retail journey. World of Luxury: Our luxury floor establishes new standards for premium shopping in Southeast Asia, featuring:
-
Luxe Galerie: Thailand's new exclusive shop-in-shop luxury experience, showcasing the world's most coveted fashion maisons and designer icons - including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Celine, Chanel, Fendi, Gucci, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Prada, and more - presented in an intimate, boutique-style setting.
Shoes Avenue: Customers are invited to explore and experience luxury footwear from brands like Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo, Rene Caovilla, Roger Vivier, and others in a seamless, walkable zone. The area also features the exclusive % Arabica, a destination for coffee lovers known for its sophisticated design and high-quality coffee.
Exclusive International Brands: Many are making their Thailand debut, bringing global fashion directly to Bangkok's discerning shoppers.
-
Prayer Room (5th floor) : A tranquil, well-appointed prayer room provides Muslim guests with a peaceful space for worship and reflection.
Dedicated Arabic Support : Personal shoppers fluent in Arabic offer expert styling advice and personalised assistance throughout the shopping experience, ensuring seamless communication and cultural understanding.
Private Shopping Experience : Located on the 1st floor of Luxe Galerie, the Personal Shopping Suite | Sounds by Devialet offers a private and exclusive retail environment. Discerning clients will appreciate the immersive audio experience powered by Devialet and relax in luxurious seating crafted with Jim Thompson fabrics, all carefully curated to create a personalized and memorable shopping journey.
Halal Dining Options : A diverse selection of Halal-friendly restaurants and cafés throughout the store offers authentic Thai and international cuisine, ensuring all dietary requirements are met with excellence.
Location : [Find us on Google Maps]
