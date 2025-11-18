NAILBA Recognizes Suzy Tuck With ID Twenty Award For 'Industry Innovators And Trailblazers'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paperclip's SVP of Sales was given the award at the annual NAILBA meeting which took place Nov. 9-12 in Grapevine, TX

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) awarded Paperclip's SVP of Sales, Suzy Tuck, the ID Twenty Award at the NAILBA annual meeting last week.

The 2025 ID Twenty Award recipients are industry leaders who exemplify excellence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to advancing independent distribution. The honorees have redefined the insurance landscape with their visionary strategies, groundbreaking solutions, and dedication to progress.

Suzy has more than 28 years of business development experience in the insurance technology sector of financial services. Since joining Paperclip Inc. in 1996, she has been critical in driving corporate development and partnerships, enhancing client relationships, and leading the company's business development of core services.

“Suzy is a familiar and respected presence at NAILBA and other industry conferences, known not just for her expertise, but for the lasting impression she leaves on everyone she meets,” said Paperclip CEO William Weiss.“Her genuine interest in people, eagerness to learn from others, and ability to foster meaningful connections have made her a standout in the industry.”

With a visionary approach, Suzy bridges the gap between cutting-edge technology and the real-world needs of distributors, carriers, and advisors. Her ability to listen, understand, and collaborate has helped countless organizations embrace solutions that improve efficiency, reduce risk, and drive growth.

“What makes Suzy stand out is her passion for people,” said Yvette Saenz, Account Executive at Paperclip.“She leads with authenticity and energy, inspiring trust not only in her team but across the industry. Suzy is also an exceptional mentor and advocate for women in the industry, setting an example of how determination and integrity can pave the way for meaningful impact.”

Suzy and other ID Twenty award recipients were honored on Tuesday, November 11 as part of the Douglas Mooers Award for Excellence Dinner. Each year NAILBA uses this awards ceremony to celebrate individuals who continue to push boundaries, inspire progress, and elevate the brokerage profession to new heights.

About NAILBA, a Finseca Community

The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies, better known across the insurance industry as NAILBA, is the trade association representing independent brokers and brokerage general agencies (BGAs) committed to providing American consumers with various financial and retirement security products such as life and health insurance, annuities, and other supplemental benefits. In August 2022, NAILBA announced that it had merged with Finseca in pursuit of stronger brokerage distribution and accelerated efforts to reunify the financial services profession and had become NAILBA, a Finseca Community. Visit NAILBA at .

Paperclip is a software technology partner that creates data security and operational efficiencies for some of the largest globally recognized brands worldwide. With over three decades of customer-centric innovation, Paperclip is a proven strategic partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content supply chain, and document management.