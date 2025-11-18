SKYE Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Class Action Against Skye Bioscience, Inc.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Skye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability of its Lead Drug Candidate

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (i) nimacimab was less effective than defendants had led investors to believe and (ii) accordingly, nimacimab's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated.

Plaintiff alleges that on October 6, 2025, Skye issued a press release“announc[ing] the topline data from its 26-week Phase 2a CBeyondTM proof-of-concept study of nimacimab[.]” The press release disclosed that the“the nimacimab monotherapy arm did not achieve the primary endpoint of weight loss compared to placebo” and that“preliminary pharmacokinetic analysis showed lower than expected drug exposure, potentially indicating the need for higher dosing as a monotherapy.” On this news, Skye's stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 60%, to close at $1.90 per share on October 6, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Skye Biosciences, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by January 16, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

