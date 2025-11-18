From A Tiny Locksmith's Shop To A Flower Truck Icon: Orchard Lane Flowers Celebrates 30 Years Of Beauty And Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a neighborhood once best known for its coffee shops and bookstores, a small flower shop opened its doors in a former locksmith's space and quietly began a journey that would span decades. That shop - Flowers On Orchard Lane - now known as Orchard Lane Flowers - has grown into a Columbus institution and a national example of how creativity, heart, and reinvention can keep a small business blooming for 30 years.

What started as a local florist in Clintonville has evolved into a hybrid business that's part wedding design studio, part retail destination, and part pop-up flower truck - all while remaining deeply personal, artful, and community-rooted.

The Story Begins on Orchard Lane

Orchard Lane Flowers was founded in 1996 by Jan Reese, a woman whose résumé included time on Wall Street and jewelry designs featured in Vogue, before she found her true calling in florals. Alongside her husband, Al Gonzales, Jan brought an artist's soul and a free spirit to the shop, creating a floral business that was anything but traditional.

Originally nestled in a converted locksmith's storefront at 3535 N High St,, with a workroom on nearby Orchard Lane, the shop quickly became known for its custom, personal, and sometimes delightfully funky approach to flowers - especially for weddings. Over the years, the business moved downtown, then returned to Clintonville to refocus on its wedding clients. No matter the location, Jan's vision of beauty, kindness, and connection carried through every bouquet.

The Next Chapter: A New Owner, a Vintage Truck, and a Big Leap

In 2015, Jan passed the torch to one of her longtime creative partners, Kasey Conyers - a Cleveland native and founder of Bliss Wedding & Event Design. Kasey had built a reputation designing high-style events in the luxury market, often relying on Orchard Lane for florals. Taking over the shop was a natural extension of that relationship.

Not long after becoming owner, Kasey introduced a new member of the team: Rosie the Flower Truck. A 1948 Chevy 3100 pickup restored and reimagined as a mobile flower shop, Rosie quickly became a beloved fixture around Columbus. More than just a vehicle, she was a symbol of the shop's reimagined identity - approachable, joyful, and totally Instagram-worthy.

Then, in the midst of COVID uncertainty, Kasey took another bold step: relocating the entire shop to a renovated 1940s gas station at 3378 Indianola Ave. Once a neighborhood eyesore, it's now a bright, welcoming landmark - part studio, part retail shop, and a community hub that welcomes local customers, daily deliveries, and design clients alike.

Flowers, But Make It Forward-Thinking

Orchard Lane Flowers isn't a typical flower shop. It's a modern floral experience with small-town heart and big-city design sensibility. The team creates lush, artful flower arrangements for weddings, events, and everyday moments. Its retail business is thriving. Rosie and her fleet of mobile flower carts bring joy to neighborhoods and events all over Central Ohio. And the shop's hands-on floral workshops continue to sell out, season after season.

At its core, Orchard Lane is driven by connection - to flowers, to people, to place. It's this blend of tradition, reinvention, and community that has carried the shop through three decades and positioned it for many more.

Experience Orchard Lane Flowers

Explore Orchard Lane's ever-evolving floral world by visiting the shop at 3378 Indianola Ave. in Columbus, browsing online at orchardlaneflowers, or catching Rosie the Flower Truck at one of her pop-up stops around town. For wedding and event inquiries, workshops, or to order daily flower delivery, the Orchard Lane team is ready to welcome you with creativity and care.

About Orchard Lane Flowers

Orchard Lane Flowers is a floral design studio and retail flower shop based in Clintonville, a vibrant neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1996, the shop is known for its wedding and event design, daily deliveries, mobile flower trucks, and hands-on floral workshops. Under the leadership of owner and Creative Director Kasey Conyers, Orchard Lane continues to redefine what a local flower shop Columbus can be.