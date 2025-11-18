Secuvy Delivers Urgent CMMC 2.0 Compliance For Defense Contractors As Enforcement Deadline Approaches

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- With CMMC 2.0 Phase 1 now active, Secuvy is urging defense contractors to act now in order to maintain eligibility for Department of Defense contracts. As the CFR 48 mandate transforms CMMC requirements from guidance into enforceable rules, organizations within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) must demonstrate CMMC Level 2 compliance or risk losing critical business opportunities.



Urgency has never been higher. The regulation requires all entities managing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) to achieve Level 2 certification from an accredited Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). Delayed action could leave organizations exposed-especially as assessor capacity remains limited and supply chain compliance becomes mandatory for both primes and subcontractors.



Secuvy provides a decisive advantage by automating the most complex and time-consuming steps of compliance:

- CUI Scoping and Discovery: Secuvy leverages advanced AI to identify and categorize CUI across the entire organization, reducing manual effort and ensuring accuracy in audit scope.

- Automated Gap Analysis: The platform systematically maps current controls to NIST SP 800-171, rapidly pinpointing deficiencies and enabling real-time progress toward remediation.

- Centralized Documentation: Robust management of system security plans (SSPs) and POA&Ms ensures that all compliance evidence is organized and accessible for quick assessor review.



With the CMMC enforcement date set, there is no margin for delay. Secuvy enables organizations to accelerate their compliance journey, safeguard their position within the DoD supply chain, and respond confidently to the demands of regulators and auditors.



“Defense contractors cannot afford last-minute preparation,” said Prashant Sharma, CTO at Secuvy.“Secuvy equips teams to meet CMMC requirements proactively, eliminate human error, and maintain continuous compliance - delivering clarity, speed, and confidence when it matters most.”



About Secuvy

Secuvy is a recognized leader in AI-powered data security and privacy automation. The Secuvy platform empowers organizations to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across hybrid cloud and on-premises environments. By streamlining complex compliance processes, Secuvy reduces risk and ensures regulatory readiness at scale.