Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saf-Gard® Unveils New Detroit Mural Honoring America's Workforce


2025-11-18 02:31:12
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company has unveiled a new mural on the side of its newly renovated Redford, Michigan store. The large-scale visual statement was created to recognize and honor the hardworking men and women who form the backbone of the American workforce.

The mural, painted by local Detroit artist Desiree Kelly, measures 15.5 feet high by 114 feet wide and faces Eight Mile Road. The piece reflects Saf-Gard's ongoing efforts to engage with the Detroit community and highlight the essential workers the company serves.

“What's most fulfilling about my work is having people interact with it every day.” Said Desiree Kelly.“... it's about the community and bringing everybody together.”

For Saf-Gard, the project represents a continued investment in the communities it serves. Since acquiring Michigan Industrial in 2019, the company has worked to strengthen its presence in the area by creating a store that supports local workers and celebrates their contributions.

“We always try to tie into the local community with our work...” said Ashley Dillon, Saf-Gard's Chief Marketing Officer.“It was important for us to work with an artist from the Detroit area.”

The mural serves as a visual reminder of Saf-Gard's ongoing mission to protect, support, and stand alongside America's workforce.

For a video of the mural and comments from the artist, visit here.

MENAFN18112025003118003196ID1110362796



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search