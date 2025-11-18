Why Now Is The Moment For Gulf Nris To Bet Big On India's Equity Markets

Dubai is fast cementing its reputation as a global wealth hub, and for the millions of non-resident Indians (NRIs across the Gulf Cooperation Council), the timing to look east toward India's stock market has never been more compelling.

India's equity markets have emerged as one of the most resilient and fastest-growing globally, buoyed by structural reforms, a thriving digital economy, and robust domestic consumption. For NRIs in the GCC - who collectively manage significant investable wealth - the case for allocating a meaningful portion of their portfolios to India is gaining urgency.

Industry experts argue that India is no longer just a growth story; it is a“compounding story.” This sentiment will take center stage at the Cafemutual Investment Summit 2025, scheduled for November 20 at Dubai's Dusit Thani Hotel. The invite-only event promises to decode opportunities and risks for NRIs seeking exposure to India's dynamic investment landscape.

Prem Khatri, Founder and CEO of Cafemutual, underscores the shift:“NRIs and global Indians are increasingly recognising that their portfolios need a meaningful India allocation to capture the structural shift underway. Our summit is designed to bridge the knowledge gap and provide practical insights that can immediately translate into sharper client outcomes.”

The 2025 edition will feature distinguished investment leaders and industry experts, including:

. Jignesh Desai, Co-Founder, NJ Group

. Madhu Lunawat, Founder, MD & CEO, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund

. Neil Parikh, CEO, PPFAS

. Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan Mutual Fund

. Akhil Chaturvedi, ED & CBO, Motilal Oswal AMC

. Debasish Mohanty, Chief Strategy Officer, The Wealth Company

. Dr. Nilay Ranjan Singh, CEO, SBI DIFC

. Prashant Jain, Founder & CIO, 3P Investment Managers

. Pradeep Ramakrishnan, Executive Director, IFSCA

. Nitin Vyakaranam, Founder & CEO, Senda

. Pramod Gubbi, Founder, Marcellus Investment Managers

. Bhaskar Dasgupta, Family Office Principal and Advisor

Dubai-based wealth leaders will also headline special sessions on the future of wealth, the NRI ecosystem, and cross-border opportunities.

Key sessions include

. Mutual Funds for NRIs: The Core of a Long-Term India Portfolio - A high-depth CEO panel exploring why mutual funds remain the most robust vehicle for India exposure.

. Smart Simplicity: Winning in India Without Overcomplication - A strategic keynote by Vishal Kapoor of Bandhan MF.

. Future-Proof Portfolios: Blending Global & Indian Assets - A multi-perspective session on managing cross-border goals.

. India - Growth with Resilience - Insight-led keynote by veteran investor Prashant Jain.

. Gift City: Gateway to Global and Indian Opportunities - A forward-looking regulatory update by IFSCA's Pradeep Ramakrishnan.

. Digital Transformation, AI & the Future of Investment Advisory - Presented by fintech leader Nitin Vyakaranam

For NRIs in the GCC, mutual funds offer a simple yet effective route to participate in India's growth without the complexity of direct stock picking. With India's GDP projected to maintain strong momentum and sectors like technology, manufacturing, and financial services driving market performance, experts believe disciplined exposure through professionally managed funds can deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

Dubai's emergence as a hub for international wealth adds another layer of opportunity. As Khatri notes,“Bringing India's most respected investment minds to Dubai creates a unique, high-impact platform for dialogue, learning, and collaboration.”

For NRIs balancing global aspirations with Indian roots, the message is clear: the time to act is now. India's markets are not just growing - they are compounding, and those who position early stand to benefit from a structural story that could define wealth creation for decades.