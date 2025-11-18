Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe By Five Wickets In T20 Tri-Series

2025-11-18 02:21:36
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in the first match of the tri-series at Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Chasing 148, pakistan reached home with four balls and five wickets to spare as Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 44 while Usman Khan remained unbeaten on 37.

Earlier, Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 147 for eight as spinner Mohammad Nawaz took two wickets for 22 runs.

"It's a 160-180 kind of a pitch but we bowled really well. Was very happy to chase 147," Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said.

"We need to start well, bowling or batting. The powerplay we need to be ruthless. That's what I'm going to talk about."

Zimbabwe will now look to bounce back when they take on Sri Lanka in their next match on Thursday.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 151 for 5 (Fakhar 44, Usman 37*, Evans 2-26) beat Zimbabwe 147 for 8 (Bennett 49, Nawaz 2-22) by five wickets.

