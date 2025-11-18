World Cup Dreams Shattered As Iraq Beat UAE 2-1, Advance To Intercontinental Playoff

Amir Al-Ammari's last-gasp penalty broke the UAE hearts as Iraq advanced to the intercontinental playoff with a dramatic 2-1 victory in Basra on Tuesday.

With the two teams tied at 1-1 until the 15th minute of injury time, Iraq won a penalty after a VAR review, as Al-Ammari's left-footed shot from the spot found the back of the net, sparking wild celebrations at the 65,000-capacity Basra International Stadium.

The UAE players dropped to their knees after the final whistle, their World Cup dreams shattered by the painful defeat.

Having drawn the first leg of the fifth-round playoff in Abu Dhabi on November 13, the UAE needed to win the return leg on Tuesday to keep their World Cup dream alive.

And Cosmin Olaroiu's men made a confident start in Basra, defying the resolute rival team and the noisy home fans.

Controlling the midfield with their neat passing game, the UAE looked threatening every time they launched attacks in the heart of Iraqi defence.

But Graham Arnold's Iraq remained defiant as they patiently waited for errors from The Whites.

The two teams, though, failed to break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes.

But the UAE came out all guns blazing in the second half with their relentless pressing game.

Eventually, they were rewarded for their positive approach when Brazil-born forward Caio Lucas scored a wonderful goal in the 52nd minute of the contest.

Stunned by the opening goal from the UAE, the Iraqis regrouped and started to dominate possession.

Soon, the equaliser came through the talented Mohanad Ali, who headed home Al-Ammari's free-kick in the 66th minute.

The goal set the game up for a thrilling finish as the two teams continued to press for a winner.

After some nerve-racking action, Iraq finally won a penalty in the dying minutes after the VAR intervention.

Amir Al-Ammari held his nerve to convert the penalty and send Iraq to the six-team intercontinental playoff - scheduled for March in Mexico - from which the top two teams will earn the final two slots in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Having made only one appearance at the World Cup in 1986, Iraq now have a golden chance to join Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar from the Gulf region at the next World Cup.

For the UAE, it was another heartbreaking moment as their quest for a place in the global showpiece ended in a painful defeat. The UAE's only appearance at the World Cup came 35 years ago when they played at Italia 1990.