Trump Welcomes Saudi Crown Prince To White House

2025-11-18 02:20:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived at the White House to fanfare and a jet flyover Tuesday, in his first visit to the United States since the 2018.

US President Donald Trump greeted the prince upon his arrival, flanked by top US and Saudi officials, with a group of fighter jets flying over before the two leaders walked inside.

The Peninsula

