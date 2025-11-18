FIFA U-17 World Cup: Italy, Burkina Faso, Portugal Advance To Quarterfinals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Italy qualified for the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, defeating Uzbekistan 3-2 on Tuesday at the Mahmud Sofi Stadium in the Round of 16.

Tomas Campanello scored twice for Italy in the 19th and 68th minutes, while Daouda Idrissa added another in the 70th minute. Uzbekistan's goals came from Amirkhon Muradov in the 56th minute and Azizbek Irmatov in the 94th minute (plus two minutes of stoppage time).

Burkina Faso also secured their place in the next round after defeating Uganda 5-3 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Khalid Ballan Stadium.

Elsana Bakayoko scored for Burkina Faso in the 77th minute, while Arafat Nkoula scored for Uganda in the 56th minute.

With this result, Burkina Faso secured a quarter-final berth against Italy.

Portugal also advanced to the quarter-finals after a resounding 5-0 victory over Mexico at the Badr Bilal Stadium.

The Portuguese goals were scored by Rafael Goentas in the 15th minute, Aniso Gabriel in the 48th minute, Ziga in the 81st minute, Miguel Figueiredo in the 83rd minute, and Yoann Pereira in the 85th minute.

Portugal will face the winner of the match between Switzerland and Ireland, which takes place later on Tuesday, in the quarter-finals.