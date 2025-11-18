403
Qatar's Arab Book Award Strengthens Ties With Saudi Culture Ministry
Seeking to expand its reach and modernise its scope, the Arab Book Award delegation concluded a tour of Saudi Arabia where they engaged with leading intellectuals and cultural institutions, generating proposals to add new categories such as digital books and literature for children.
A statement issued by the award said the delegation, headed by Dr Hanan al-Fayyad, the award's media adviser, met with officials from the Ministry of Culture and the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission.
They discussed mechanisms for strengthening co-operation between Saudi entities and the award, linking it with cultural institutions, and disseminating its message to a wider audience of authors and publishers, QNA Arabic reported.
Officials from the Saudi Ministry of Culture invited the award delegation to participate in the Jeddah International Book Fair and attend the International Philosophy Conference scheduled for next December, aimed at promoting cultural and intellectual exchange between the two sides.
The statement added that the delegation visited the King Salman Arabic Language Complex and met with Dr Ibrahim Abanmi, the complex's deputy secretary-general, who lauded the award's role in promoting scientific and literary activity, and encouraging researchers to be creative.
The delegation also organised an introductory seminar about the award at King Saud University. It was attended by faculty members from the College of Arts and the Department of Arabic Language, coinciding with the university's celebration of the Abdulaziz al-Manea Chair winning the Arab Book Award in its second cycle.
According to the statement, the delegation also met with a number of Saudi and Arab intellectuals and writers at the Golden Pen Diwaniya, where proposals for developing the award's categories were reviewed. This included the introduction of new categories such as digital books and children's books, and discussions were held on modern judging criteria.
The delegation also visited the King Abdulaziz Foundation, where they learned about its efforts in documenting Arab history and heritage and facilitating researchers' access to sources and manuscripts.
Dr al-Fayyad said in a statement that the delegation's visit to Saudi cultural and academic institutions aims to strengthen co-operation between the award and these institutions.
The Arab Book Award, launched by Qatar in March 2024, aims to honour Arab and non-Arab authors and researchers who contribute to enriching the Arab cultural landscape. It also enhances the status of Arabic books, and convey their message to the widest possible audience of intellectuals in the Arab world. The total prize money is $1mn, and it includes two categories:“Single Book” and“Achievement”.
