Zacks Investment Research Brings AI-Ready Equity Research To Microsoft 365 Copilot

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacks Investment Research today announced the launch of Zacks Equity Research Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot, bringing Zacks' award-winning research and data into the Microsoft 365 workflow with enterprise-grade controls. The same AI-powered guidance available to individual investors through Zacks' SEC-registered AI-based financial Advisor, Zacks Insight, is now accessible on Microsoft 365.

This integration will enable financial professionals to access high-quality data and research directly within their Microsoft workflows. With Microsoft 365 Copilot, users can query Zacks' proprietary equity research and datasets-turning simple prompts into screens, comparable company analysis, and summaries in seconds.

Zacks AI-ready equity research inside Microsoft 365 Copilot includes analyst-written reports for 1,100 major companies, quantitative research on an additional 3,500 smaller firms, and fundamental earnings, estimates, and broker data. The result: greater precision, speed, and confidence in research workflows and investor insights.

“For 40 years, our mission has been simple: give investors better answers, faster. Microsoft 365 Copilot is where work happens. Partnering to bring Zacks directly into that flow means professionals can trust the same research and data they've relied on-now delivered at the speed of a prompt,” said Rayna Zacks, Head of New Business Development at Zacks Investment Research.“We're excited to partner with Microsoft as we enter the AI era.”

“Unlocking access to Zacks' proprietary research and data will enable our customers to have the most trusted information in a matter of seconds. The integration removes roadblocks, streamlines workflows, and equips them with tools so they can focus on what matters most,” said Chantrelle Nielsen, Director of Product Management for Microsoft 365 Copilot at Microsoft.

Zacks Equity Research AI Agent is a tool for financial professionals and advisors. Within Microsoft 365 Copilot, professionals can research and compare stocks, prepare for earnings calls, generate sector briefings, and execute complex data tasks-without leaving Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, or Teams.

Additional features and benefits of using Zacks Equity Research AI Agent on Microsoft 365 Copilot include:

Data Depth & Compliance Confidence: Access to Zacks' proprietary research and data – 1,100 analyst-covered companies, quantitative research on 3,500 additional firms, plus fundamental earnings, estimates, and broker data – to deliver accurate, reliable information that strengthens client trust and meets compliance needs.

Instant Real-time Data: Ask in natural language and get screens, comparative analysis, and summaries in seconds. Microsoft 365 Copilot pulls Zacks Research and Zacks Brokerage data alongside your core data sources, so you spend less time searching and more time acting.

Seamless Workflow Integration: Customers can effortlessly integrate Zacks' research-from summary insights to deep data points-directly into their daily Microsoft 365 applications: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.

Financial professionals subscribed to Zacks Investment Research services can access Zacks Equity Research AI Agent today. For more information on how to access Zacks Equity Research AI Agent on Microsoft 365 Copilot, visit zackspro/copilot.

About Zacks

For more than 40 years, Zacks Investment Research has helped investors make confident decisions through independent, data-driven analysis.

At the core of our approach is the Zacks Rank – a proprietary, quantitative stock-rating system built on the insight that earnings estimate revisions are the most powerful driver of stock prices. Since its introduction in 1988, a portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks has achieved average annual returns of more than +23%, more than doubling the S&P 500's performance.

