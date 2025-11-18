UAE Transfers National Day Holiday To Give Residents A 4-Day Break For Eid Al Etihad

UAE residents were originally set for a mid-week break to mark UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad), with December 2 and 3 (Tuesday and Wednesday) being the official holiday dates. However, due to a new rule introduced this year, what was supposed to be a mid-week pause has now turned into a long weekend, giving residents four days off to celebrate.

The original dates have now been shifted to December 1 and 2 (Monday and Tuesday). For residents following the Saturday–Sunday weekend, this translates into a four-day break running from November 29 to December 2. Residents in Sharjah benefit even more, with five days off, as Friday is part of the weekend in the emirate.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news,follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

Under the new system - which officially came into effect at the start of 2025 - certain public holidays may be“transferred” to the beginning or end of the week if they fall mid-week. The idea is simple: instead of a short mid-week break that disrupts routine, residents get a smoother, extended weekend that is easier to plan around, whether for staycations, family gatherings, travel or downtime.

This is exactly how the UAE National Day holiday played out.

Here are the announcements made following the holiday transfer.

Public and private sectors:

Four-day break from November 29 (Saturday) to December 2 (Tuesday). Employees return to work on Wednesday, December 3.

Sharjah:

Five-day break from November 28 (Friday) to December 2 (Tuesday). Employees report back on Wednesday, December 3.

Schools:

Four-day break from November 29 (Saturday) to December 2 (Tuesday) across all emirates except Sharjah, where students receive a five-day break from November 28 (Friday) to December 2 (Tuesday). Classes resume Wednesday, December 3.

What the law says

The policy stems from Cabinet Resolution No. (27) of 2024, which took effect on January 1, 2025.

According to Article 2:“With the exception of Eid holidays, the Cabinet may – pursuant to a resolution it issues – transfer any of the public holidays referred to in Article (1) of this Resolution to the beginning or end of the week.”

However, a public holiday cannot be moved if it coincides with another official holiday or if it falls on a weekend.

Why it matters

This marks the first time the UAE has applied this holiday-transfer option for Eid Al Etihad - setting the tone for extended weekends becoming a recurring benefit whenever the calendar allows. The move reflects a fresh approach to public-holiday planning, giving families more time together and allowing more mini-vacations.

With more public holidays lined up in 2026 and beyond, residents could see similar long weekends, making scheduling family trips, staycations and personal commitments easier.