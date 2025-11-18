​​Bitcoin Plunges 27% As $1 Trillion Wiped From Crypto Markets In Six Weeks​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Dramatic market correction erases gains

​The cryptocurrency market has entered a rough patch.

​More than $1 trillion has been wiped from global crypto valuations in the past six weeks, driven by concerns about lofty tech valuations and uncertainty over US interest-rate policy.

​According to data from CoinGecko, around 18,000 coins have collectively tumbled roughly 25% since their peak last month - erasing about $1.1 trillion in combined market capitalisation.

​Meanwhile, Bitcoin has also lost more than a quarter of its value in that period and is now trading at its lowest level since April, leaving it in negative territory for the year.

​Many analysts point to recent leveraged-bet liquidations as adding speed to the sell-off, creating a cascade effect as margin calls forced position closures.

​Bitcoin falls to $90,000

​Against that backdrop, Bitcoin has shown fresh signs of strain in the past few weeks. It has so far briefly dropped below $90,000.00, marking its lowest price in over six months as investors turn away from risk.

​Investor withdrawals from US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reached their worst levels since February, with long-term holders reportedly selling an estimated 815,000 BTC over the past 30 days.

​This represents another red flag for sentiment, as these typically stable holders reducing positions suggests deeper conviction concerns.

​The shift in expectations around the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy has also weighed heavily with the probability of a December rate-cut dropping sharply to around 51%.

​Mixed signals from institutional investors

​On the slightly more positive side, there are institutional signals that hint at underlying interest not wholly evaporated. For example, although details remain sketchy, some reports suggest large investors and endowments are still increasing allocations, viewing current weakness as a potential opportunity to build positions at more attractive levels than recent peaks.

​Meanwhile, broader macro developments such as China lifting tariffs on US goods briefly improved sentiment, offering a momentary reprieve for Bitcoin near the $100,000.00 mark. Yet this relief has proved fleeting, with the broader risk-off environment quickly reasserting itself.

​Macro factors drive correction dynamics

​The implications for Bitcoin are clear: first, it is being dragged down primarily by macro risk factors and the broader liquidation in speculative assets, rather than by a failure of its own fundamentals.

​Second, liquidity appears thinner and market-making is under strain, raising the potential for outsized moves even on moderate flows.

​Third, while there is structural adoption and institutional interest in Bitcoin, those positive long-term signals are being overshadowed by near-term macro headwinds.

​The risk-off pivot among investors has particularly affected assets viewed as speculative or high-beta, with Bitcoin – as a non-regulated entity - suffering disproportionately.

​Rate expectations determine near-term trajectory

​Looking ahead, Bitcoin's near-term outlook depends heavily on whether risk appetite returns or whether macro-economic pressures continue to mount amid ongoing uncertainty.

​If investor sentiment improves - perhaps via a surprise softening of US interest rates or improved global growth signals - Bitcoin could stage a bounce from current levels.

​Conversely, if expectations of rate cuts stay suppressed and tech valuations continue to falter, Bitcoin could revisit lower levels until a firmer base of support emerges.

​The Fed's policy stance will be crucial, as lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like Bitcoin.

​Technical support levels have been breached

​From a technical perspective, the fall through the mid-May-to-June and early November lows at $100,762.58-to-$98,330.30 is bearish with the $90,000.00 region so far having been hit.

​Bitcoin monthly candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​In the short-term the January low, late March and early April highs at $89,224.11-to-$88,656.43 may offer support but, if fallen through, the two-year uptrend line at $85.077.03 may be reached as well.

​Bitcoin daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​The rapid nature of the current decline, losing 27% in just six weeks, suggests that momentum has firmly shifted to the downside. It is therefore possible for the long-term uptrend line to be slipped through in which case the next lower major support zone at $78,300.20-to-$74,441.20 may be revisited. It consists of the February-to-April lows.

​Technical indicators and market structure suggest that any recovery will require substantial shifts in either fundamental drivers or broader risk sentiment with the previous key $100,762.58-to-$98,330.30 support zone, now - because of inverse polarity - expected to act as a major $98,330.30-to-$100,762.58 resistance area needed to be overcome on a weekly chart closing basis.

​For the bulls to be back in control, a rise above the 11 November peak at $107,461.75 would need to be seen. Unless such a reversal is taking place, the medium-term trend will technically remain bearish.

​In summary, Bitcoin finds itself in a difficult environment: structurally promising but tactically challenged. Until macro conditions shift and a major resistance zone is being breached, Bitcoin's price remains under pressure.

