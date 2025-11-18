Dubai Government Human Resources Department Earns Dual ISO Certification, 45001 And 9001, Reinforcing Excellence In Government Quality And Workplace Safety

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) received two prestigious international certifications – ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems – marking a major milestone that reflects the Dubai Government's commitment to institutional excellence. These certifications were awarded following a thorough assessment conducted by an independent global accreditation authority.

This recognition represents the culmination of a comprehensive development journey, where DGHR aligned its systems and processes with international standards. The certification encompasses a broad spectrum of operations, including integrated HR services, strategic institutional solutions, and the governance and advancement of human resources policies across Dubai Government entities.

H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, affirmed that this milestone signifies a pivotal step in the department's institutional development and embodies the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to foster a culture of excellence and quality within government operations. H.E. highlighted that human capital remains DGHR's most valuable asset, adding that enhancing workplace quality and service standards is a crucial investment in people.

The certification spans DGHR's core functions, from HR service delivery to the design of institutional solutions, within a unified framework that ensures operational governance, procedural consistency, and performance measurement systems that drive continuous improvement. It also incorporates proactive risk management measures and elevated occupational health and safety practices, reinforced by preventive programs and a workplace culture that prioritises employee well-being.

DGHR is building on this achievement by advancing system implementation, integrating quality and safety indicators with smart analytics, and strengthening strategic partnerships to create sustainable impact and long-term value for the broader community.

Commenting on the milestone, Wadha Al Ghafli, Director of Strategy and Excellence at DGHR, stated:“This achievement reflects a comprehensive reengineering of our key processes. We have successfully established an integrated system for continuous improvement, underpinned by a methodology that delivers sustainable results and ongoing development. This motivates us to continue elevating standards of quality and institutional excellence.”

DGHR's dual certification underscores the Dubai Government's commitment to adopting global best practices across all sectors. Furthermore, it also sets a benchmark for institutional transformation and excellence, strengthening both local and global confidence in the Emirate's government ecosystem. Through this achievement, DGHR has made a significant leap forward in its continuous development journey, reaffirming that investment in quality and safety is an investment in the future, with human capital remaining the central priority.