Minister Tours Lusail University Green Exhibition

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie inaugurated Monday the student project exhibition held as part of the fourth edition of Sustainable Development Day organised by Lusail University.His Excellency the minister, accompanied by His Excellency the Chairman of Board of Trustees of Lusail University Dr Ali bin Fetais al-Marri, toured the exhibition, where he viewed a number of student innovations in the fields of renewable energy, resource management, and environmental conservation.This year's event was held with the participation of more than 200 students from various academic programs, confirming the university's commitment to supporting national efforts in the field of sustainability, promoting environmental awareness among students, and enabling them to contribute to initiatives that support the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030.

During the event, students presented initiatives that reflected an advanced awareness of sustainability issues. Then they applied their theoretical knowledge in real-world projects that support the implementation of the national strategy for the environment and climate change.Dean of the College of Education and Arts at Lusail University Professor Dr Ramzi Naim Nasser said that the university celebrates Sustainable Development Day annually based on its firm commitment to the values ​​of sustainability in education and in its various academic initiatives and programs.He explained that since its establishment, Lusail University has adopted a specialised university course in sustainability, which is taught to all students, and forms a framework for consolidating their environmental, social and economic awareness. He stressed that sustainability at the university is not just a theoretical concept, but real practice that they are keen to instil in all activities.Dr Nasser noted that the exhibition of student projects saw the participation of 50-60 students who presented innovative projects and practical solutions in various fields. He pointed out that some of the innovations show a remarkable development in creative thinking, including a smart helmet for construction workers equipped with heat sensors and a GPS tracking system, which is a model that reflects the growing skills of students and their ability to create applicable solutions.The Dean of the College of Education and Arts pointed out that the participating projects are subject to academic evaluation within the coursework, and a specialised judging committee evaluates them and selects three winning projects in recognition of outstanding student efforts.He stressed that the issue of sustainability is no longer a luxury as was previously thought, noting that UN reports show that many of the Sustainable Development Goals need more efforts to be achieved, hence the importance of instilling this awareness among students from an early stage.Dr Nasser explained that the Sustainable Development Day event coincides with Qatar Sustainability Week, noting the university's keenness to participate annually in this national event in line with its role in spreading and promoting a culture of sustainability among young people. Sustainable Development Day also included a number of awareness activities, student presentations and environmental competitions, in addition to awarding the best projects and outstanding presentations, in a step that reflects the university's keenness to promote the spirit of creativity and encourage initiatives that support awareness and consolidate the values ​​of community participation Development Day Lusail University