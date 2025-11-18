Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, Africa50 Discuss Boosting Development Co-Operation In Africa

2025-11-18 02:14:24
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation, Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, met Tuesday with CEO of Africa50 Group, Alain Ebobisse, in Johannesburg, as part of her visit to South Africa.
The talks focused on strengthening partnerships between Qatar and African nations, particularly South Africa. Both sides stressed the importance of deeper co-operation to advance Africa's development priorities. Africa50 Group Alain Ebobisse Johannesburg

Gulf Times

