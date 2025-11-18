EAA Showcases Global Solutions For Youth Skills, Climate-Resilient Employment At COP30 High-Level Panel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brasilia, Brazil: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), successfully concluded a high-level panel discussion titled "Empowering Youth: Bridging Skills, Employment, and Sustainable Pathways" at the Qatar Pavilion during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP30).

The session brought together international experts, private-sector leaders, and youth voices to explore how integrated skills development, apprenticeships, digital learning, and cross-sector partnerships can unlock meaningful employment opportunities, especially for marginalised young people, in the context of climate change.

The panelists underscored that the twin challenges of youth unemployment and climate vulnerability demand holistic and collaborative solutions.

The session opened with remarks from Assistant Director of the Climate Change Department in Qatar's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), Mahmoud Abdulaziz Al Marwani, who set the tone for a discussion focused on resilience, opportunity, and youth empowerment and Head of Engagement at the EAA Foundation's Silatech Programme, Fahad Malik, who highlighted the strategic importance of integrating youth economic empowerment into climate-resilient development.

Contributions followed from Director of the Climate and Resilience Service at the World Food Programme (WFP), Richard Choularton; Senior Director for Africa Resilience Programs at Mercy Corps, Olga Petryniak; Chief of Field Office at UNICEF Belem, Mariana M. Rocha; and CEO of EV Lab and Head of Brand at Chalhoub Group Kevin Chalhoub.

Together, the speakers emphasised that bridging policy with practice requires aligning education systems, labour markets, and climate adaptation strategies to create real, sustainable opportunities for marginalised youth.

Participants also showcased practical models that connect vulnerable youth to economic opportunities in climate-affected environments, illustrating how climate-smart livelihoods, private-sector innovation, and community-based interventions can accelerate inclusive growth.

Personal reflections from a 1MiO Programme beneficiary, Solange Sampaio dos Santos, further demonstrated the transformative impact of skills development and tailored employment pathways in enabling young people to transition successfully into the workforce.

Across both thematic rounds, From Policy to Pathways and Future-Ready Youth, experts called for strengthened collaboration among governments, development partners, civil society, and the private sector to scale proven models and ensure that young people, particularly those in fragile and rural settings, are not left behind.

Panelists highlighted that equipping youth with market-relevant skills is essential not only for economic empowerment but also for advancing climate resilience and delivering on national and global commitments to sustainable development.

Chief Economic Empowerment Officer at the EAA Foundation, Mana Al Ansari, said: "Today's discussion reaffirmed that young people are central to building more resilient, prosperous, and climate-smart societies. When we invest in their skills, creativity, and opportunities, we unlock the potential of entire communities. Guided by EAA's mission to transform learning into real economic opportunity, from learning to earning, we remain committed, together with our partners, to ensuring that all young people, especially the most marginalised, are equipped to thrive in the green and digital economies of the future."

EAA Foundation's participation at COP30 contributes to global efforts to position youth economic empowerment at the heart of climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.

By sharing best practices, amplifying youth voices, and fostering new partnerships, the Foundation continues to champion inclusive, sustainable pathways that enable young people to shape their own futures and contribute meaningfully to climate-resilient development.