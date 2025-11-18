True Announces New Investment Partnership With Integrum To Redefine The Future Of The Executive Talent Industry - AETOSW...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--True, the premier global executive talent platform driving the industry's tech evolution through data, AI, and expertise, today announced a new strategic investment partnership with Integrum Holdings LP (“Integrum”), a private investment firm focused on partnering with tech-enabled professional services companies. Integrum's significant investment will power True's next phase of growth as it helps clients solve their most pressing talent and leadership needs.

Since its founding over 12 years ago, True has become a disruptive force in the industry, growing from a boutique into the sixth-largest executive search firm in North America with over $350 million in revenue. True's organic growth has been fueled by its highly talented professionals and culture of innovation. With a tech-first and entrepreneurial mindset, and focus on transparency, True has reshaped the executive talent landscape.

Brad Stadler, co-founder and CEO of True, said,“I knew during our first meeting, the group at Integrum was special. I was energized after meeting their entire leadership team. I could have stayed at their office all day. We saw the world the same way. We cared about attempting to achieve something great and were uncompromised in the importance of how we achieve our goals and the impact we want to have on everyone involved. I feel privileged to work with them.”

Joe Riggione, co-founder and Executive Vice Chair of True, said,“Integrum's vision for growth, deep sector expertise, and shared commitment to fostering strong, people-centered cultures make them the ideal partner for where True is headed. We are very excited to welcome Ursula Burns, Jeff Livingston, Tagar Olson and Dan Rozenfeld to our Board. Their deep experience with professional services companies, as well as public company boards and C-suites, will be a tremendous asset to True's growth.”

Ursula Burns, co-founder at Integrum, former CEO of Xerox and current Board Member of Uber and TSMC said,“We are looking forward to partnering with Brad, Joe and the talented team at True. They have built a remarkable platform with a clear vision for the future.”

Jeff Livingston, a Member of the Investment Committee at Integrum added,“True's technology-led approach and entrepreneurial team have consistently driven exceptional outcomes for their team, clients, and broader stakeholders. We are incredibly excited to be partners in their next phase.”

ABOUT TRUE

True is the premier global talent management platform clients turn to for their most pressing talent needs. True is powered by the industry's most comprehensive and actionable talent intelligence, AI, and expert insight to strengthen every aspect of clients' leadership strategy and drive lasting impact. Products and services include True Search for executive recruiting with TrueBridge for fractional and interim placements; and True Advisory to strengthen leadership teams through coaching and assessment. Thrive, a modern Talent CRM, streamlines talent management, while SearchEssentials brings tech-enabled precision to hiring.

ABOUT INTEGRUM

Integrum is an investment firm focused on partnering with technology-enabled services companies in the financial and business services sectors. The firm was founded by a team of proven leaders with a vision to build a different type of investing platform benefiting from their diverse and complementary backgrounds and vast relationship network. Integrum's approach is to build a concentrated portfolio of high-conviction investments. Integrum aims to accelerate growth through investments in technology and other forms of innovation and by partnering with management teams to enhance access to talent, relationships, and capabilities. Learn more at .

