Interactive Brokers Expands Global Market Access With The Taipei Exchange

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced access to the Taipei Exchange (TPEx), further expanding its global reach. Eligible clients of Interactive Brokers can now trade equities, ETFs, and Taiwan Depositary Receipts (TDRs) listed on TPEx, alongside products from over 160 global exchanges from a single platform. This extends the opportunity set available to global investors seeking Asian exposure, including the growth potential afforded by emerging small and medium-sized companies listed on the TPEx.

Interactive Brokers is one of the few global trading platforms connected to TPEx, a leading Asian exchange for shares of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Through TPEx, clients can diversify their portfolios to include emerging, high-tech, and creative industries, as well as SMEs and micro-enterprises across Taiwan's developing economy. To simplify trading, Interactive Brokers will facilitate TPEx trades with an automatic FX conversion between a client's base currency and the New Taiwan Dollar.

David Friedland, Head of APAC for Interactive Brokers, commented,“Adding TPEx reinforces our ongoing commitment to continually extending the suite of products available to our clients. The Taipei Exchange is recognized as a leading exchange for small and mid-sized enterprises, giving our clients another means to identify diverse investment opportunities in a local Asian market.”

Current clients can begin trading products on TPEx immediately through their existing Interactive Brokers accounts on any IBKR trading platform. Prospective clients can open an account in minutes to unlock 160+ global exchanges from one unified platform.

Please note that access to the Taipei Exchange through Interactive Brokers is not available to residents of Chinese Mainland and Taiwan.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 160 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers, and many others.

