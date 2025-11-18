Andersen Consulting Enters Collaboration Agreement With Business Meets Culture

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Consulting expands its global reach through a Collaboration Agreement with Business Meets Culture (BMC), a global strategy consultancy with locations in Latin American, Europe, and the U.S.

Anchored in cultural intelligence and human insight, BMC specializes in strategy, brand strategy, commercial planning, innovation, and transformation; always. Through proprietary approaches and cross-disciplinary teams, BMC helps companies connect strategy to people by translating trends, behaviors, and business tensions into meaningful opportunities for business growth. The firm works with leading companies in various industries including consumer goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology.

“Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to amplify the reach and impact of our culturally grounded strategic work,” said Fernando Parodi, CEO of BMC.“Together, we're positioned to offer organizations sharper perspective, greater foresight, and actionable strategies that drive sustainable growth.”

“As organizations around the world continue to navigate rapid disruption, our clients are seeking differentiated solutions that align business strategy with innovation,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Collaborating with BMC allows us to expand capabilities while deepening our global reach-and equips us to deliver more forward-looking, high-impact solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

