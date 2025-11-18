Aspect Expands Cloud Workforce Experience And Developer Tools To New Regions And Introduces AI-Powered Forecasting - AET...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Aspect, a leading provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions, today announced its Q4 2025 product release, delivering AI-powered predictive forecasting for call volume, regional expansion into Canada, UK, and Europe, and new employee performance capabilities. The release represents a significant step forward in Aspect's mission to empower workforces with intelligent, modern tools that drive operational efficiency and employee engagement.

AI-Driven Forecasting Brings New Precision and Agility to Workforce Planning

The enhanced Forecast Dashboard introduces Predictive Forecasting with built-in AI intelligence. This new feature automatically generates four-week call volume forecasts that refresh daily, eliminating manual setup and enabling planners to make faster, more confident scheduling decisions. By analyzing historical data with advanced algorithms, it delivers more accurate, assumption-free predictions that adapt to changing demand patterns.

"Forecasting is one of the most critical and time-consuming aspects of workforce planning," said Royce Haynes, Aspect's Chief Technology Officer. "Our Predictive Intelligent Forecasting removes the manual overhead by continuously learning from data and automatically generating more precise forecasts. This gives analysts and planners the insights they need to plan confidently while saving valuable time."

Global Expansion Brings Modern Tools to More Markets

Aspect is extending the Cloud Workforce experience and Developer Portal to Canada, UK, and Europe, delivering consistent, modern workforce management capabilities to regional teams. The expansion supports international standards for data privacy and regional formatting and includes access to 42 Cloud WFM APIs and access to new Cloud WFM APIs as part of our upcoming HRIS & Payroll Data Connect features.

"This expansion provides global parity for developers and enables seamless integration with existing systems–giving workforces around the globe access to the same intelligent tools," said Tina Ghanem, Aspect's Director of Product. "We're making it easier than ever for teams worldwide to integrate with Aspect's Cloud WFM platform, streamline workforce data connections, and build smarter, region-ready solutions that support their growth.”

Empowering Employees with Performance Insights

The new Employee Performance Hub provides real-time visibility into performance metrics, enabling employees to view detailed breakdowns and weekly trends for key metrics including adherence, average handle time, and total calls. Developed in direct response to customer feedback, this feature transforms performance data into actionable insights that drive engagement and professional growth.

Suite Enhancements: Aspect WEM Version 25

Version 25 delivers significant enhancements across Aspect Workforce, League, Quality, and Performance, focusing on operational efficiency, enhanced security, and expanded API capabilities. Key improvements include automated reforecasting, bulk employee skills management, modernized REST APIs, and streamlined administration tools.

Availability

The Q4 2025 release is generally available beginning November 18, 2025. Regional expansion of Cloud Workforce experience and the Aspect Developer Portal to the UK will be available December 15, 2025, with other European countries and Canada following in early 2026.

About Aspect

Aspect is a proven leader in Workforce Management, helping the world's most complex organizations unlock the full potential of their workforce. Backed by over 50 years of innovation, Aspect delivers enterprise-grade solutions that combine forecasting, scheduling, performance management, and employee engagement into one intelligent platform. Powered by Aspect Intelligence, the platform transforms disconnected workforce data into predictive, actionable insights-enabling faster decisions, stronger teams, and better business outcomes. Trusted by global leaders in financial services, telecommunications, airlines, retail, and more, Aspect helps enterprises adapt in real time, control costs, and deliver exceptional service at scale.

