XAU/USD Analysis 18/11: Selling Pressure (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- The overall of Gold Trend: Subject to a Bearish Technical Correction. Today's Gold Support Points: $3990 – $3945 – $3880 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4070 – $4130 – $4200 per ounce
- Sell Gold from the resistance level of $4115 with a target of $3980 and a stop-loss at $4170. Buy Gold from the support level of $3960 with a target of $4150 and a stop-loss at $3920.
