Caring For The Caregiver: Tips For Families During National Family Caregiving Month

During National Family Caregiving Month, Simpson is recognizing and supporting the millions of Americans who provide care for loved ones by sharing resources and guidance through its Confident Caregiving for Family and Friends webinar. Simpson, a nonprofit senior living organization serving older adults for more than 150 years, offers families guidance, resources, and reassurance that they are not alone. Whether helping a spouse with memory loss, coordinating appointments for a parent, or offering companionship to an aging neighbor, it is both deeply meaningful and emotionally demanding.



Caregiving is a year-round responsibility, and as Dr. Carol McKinley, Simpson President and CEO, notes,“It can be one of the most challenging roles a person takes on, but also one of the most meaningful.”

In the U.S., 48 million adults serve as family caregivers, according to AARP, a role that can significantly impact their mental and physical health. As the population ages, the demand for caregivers, often spouses or family members, will continue to grow. The burden often includes medical tasks, such as administering injections or managing medications, that many are untrained to perform.

“Many caregivers don't ask for help, or, in many cases, may feel the need to handle the weight of it on their own,” according to Dr. McKinley. A recent AARP study found that 50% of caregivers reported heightened emotional stress, with women experiencing more anxiety than men.

Caring for the caregiver is critical.“When caregivers are supported, both they and their loved ones thrive,” said Dr. McKinley.

KEY REMINDERS FOR CAREGIVERS AND FAMILIES

Care for Yourself While Caring for Others

Many caregivers neglect their own needs, leading to burnout. Taking time for rest, connection, and self-care isn't selfish; it's essential. A simple walk, an exercise class, or coffee with a friend can help replenish emotional reserves.

Start Hard Conversations Early

Families often wait until a crisis to discuss living arrangements, finances, or health preferences. Early, honest conversations can prevent confusion and conflict later. Approaching these talks with empathy and patience helps loved ones feel respected and heard. Even the way you speak matters; language, tone, and setting can make these conversations more fruitful.

Accept Help When It's Offered

Caregiving can feel isolating, but asking for or accepting help builds a stronger support network. Dr. McKinley stresses the importance of caregivers accepting small gestures, such as sharing meals or handling errands, to help lighten the daily load.

Recognize the Emotional Side of Caregiving

Caregiving can bring moments of love, frustration, grief, and gratitude – all at once. Acknowledging those feelings, rather than suppressing them, helps caregivers stay resilient. Journaling, counseling, or connecting with others in similar roles can provide a valuable perspective.

Explore Resources and Person-Directed Care Options

If care needs increase, explore services that align with your loved one's preferences and values. Simpson's communities emphasize person-directed care, meaning each resident's choices, routines, and individuality are honored. The right environment can bring peace of mind to both caregivers and those they love.

Shift the Narrative: From Directives to Dialogue

Experts recommend that families approach difficult caregiving conversations with empathy. Seek out education for both caregiver and patient on the best ways to initiate delicate conversations. Jenner's Pond, a Simpson community in West Grove, Penn., partners with the University of Delaware's Healthcare Theatre to present caregiving scenarios and possible responses. Attending a presentation like this can be a good door opener to a deeper conversation.

“Caregiving is deeply rewarding. Many caregivers feel gratitude for the opportunity to support a loved one. But it's critical to remember: putting your own oxygen mask on first helps you be the best caregiver you can be,” says Dr. McKinley.

This month, Simpson encourages families to reach out for help and to remember that confident caregiving begins with compassion for others and for oneself.

